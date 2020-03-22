McDonald's Closes All Restaurants in UK and Ireland Starting 23 March Evening

Cafes and restaurants have faced difficulty as governments across the world are advising citizens to minimise social contacts and avoid eating out, and opt for delivery and drive-through services instead.

McDonald's is closing all its restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland starting on Monday evening, 23 March, over the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday.

It will also engage with the local communities to provide distribution of food and drinks in the near future, the company added.

Earlier, however, McDonald's UK said it was still open providing takeaways, drive-through, and delivery options while ensuring safe conditions for its employees, customers, and couriers.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson instructed all public institutions and places of gathering to shut their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

So far, the virus has already afflicted more than 5,000 people in the UK and killed at least 233, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre count.

In Ireland, there have been 785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three fatalities registered.