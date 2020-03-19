Register
17:26 GMT19 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Priti Patel Windrush Generation 19 March 2020

    UK Home Secretary Apologises for Windrush Scandal as Report Blasts Government’s Hostile Environment

    Parliament Live TV
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107862/63/1078626368_0:-1:1921:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_230ec4981c4fbe22262a5a458e7f0a37.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003191078626403-uk-home-secretary-apologises-for-windrush-scandal-as-report-blasts-governments-hostile-environment/

    A review by an ex-lead prosecutor into the Windrush Scandal has resulted in a damning indictment of UK government policies, over a number of years, which led to thousands of mostly elderly people who were lawfully in the UK being stripped of their jobs, benefits, housing and property. In many cases British residents and citizens were even deported.

    Priti Patel, the UK's Home Secretary, has apologised for the Windrush scandal after a Home Office commissioned report came out with a damning indictment against ministers and officials for a "foreseeable and avoidable" outrage against lawful British citizens and residents. Patel also said that the compensation scheme currently in effect will be extended until April 2023 and that £500,000 will be provided to help advertise the scheme and to provide people with assistance in getting their lives back in order. Though she noted that only 30 cases are known to have been settled thus far.

    ​"[T]he evidence clearly shows that the sequence of events which culminated in the [Windrush] scandal, while unforeseen, was both foreseeable and avoidable", writes Wendy Williams, head of the lessons learned review.

    Her report, made public on 19 March 2020, makes clear that Hostile Environment policies under both New Labour from 2007, and then accelerating greatly under the coalition government from 2010, led directly to thousands of people having their lives upended as they were stripped of their jobs, benefits and even deported - all despite being lawful residents and even citizens of the UK.

    Why the Windrush scandal happened Key Dates
    Windrush Lessons Learned Review
    Why the Windrush scandal happened Key Dates

    Government ministers repeatedly ignored evidence that this was happening according to the review, and nonetheless pressed ahead as part of their agenda to appear "tough on immigration".

    ​Williams, who was once the Chief Crown Prosecutor Northumbria and the North East region, notes in her report that:

    “Some ministers and senior officials spoken to in the course of this review do not appear to accept the full extent of the injustice done to the Windrush generation. While all are rightly appalled by what happened, and regard it as a tragedy, many gave the impression that the situation was unforeseen, unforeseeable and therefore unavoidable."

    She also says that other officials have, "expressed the view that the responsibility really lay with the Windrush generation themselves to sort out their status". But the former prosecutor makes clear that the responsibility is on the state to track the consequences of its laws and policies including how it is being implemented and their impacts on vulnerable peoples.

    ​Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott told parliament, after Priti Patel's initial remarks, that the Opposition would not permit the current crises over COVID-19 to bury either the report, its recommendations or the follow through by the government to make right what it had gotten wrong.

    Abbott said that her mother was from the Windrush generation and that perhaps the biggest offence was the insult against thousands who came decades ago with British passports and who helped rebuild post-war Britain, being latter told, wrongly, that they weren't citizens.

    She also called on the government to properly investigate all of those who suffered the consequences of years of Hostile Environment policies including from Commonwealth countries in Africa and South Asia so they, "also get the justice and the fairness that they deserve". Williams' review said that she had to focus on those from the Caribbean due to limited resources and the fact that the government failed to provide relevant details for a more comprehensive investigation.

    The 276 page report has 30 recommendations[pdf, 138 -150]. Among them are that an unqualified apology must be offered to those affected and the wider African-Caribbean community, a comprehensive plan must be published in 6 months which takes account of all the other recommendations and how they are being implemented, and sufficient outreach to affected communities must initiated. Williams also says that the Home Office should device a plan to, "tell the stories of empire, Windrush and their legacy".

    Although human rights advocates have welcomed many aspects of the report, there are those who still feel it did not go far enough. Zita Holbourne, lawyer and National Chair of Black Activists Rising Against Cuts, explained that she and many of her colleagues, "have no faith in the government in taking forward recommendations". "We already witnessed their reluctance to pay any mind to the recommendations about not deporting people who came to the UK as children, last month, with the deportation flight to Jamaica". 

    ​The long-time human rights advocate also noted that Sky News reported in February that the UK government, "have already interfered with the content of the report, watering down the aspects about institutional racism". Williams writes in her report that she was, "unable to make a definitive finding of institutional racism within the department", despite then saying that, "serious concerns that these failings demonstrate an institutional ignorance and thoughtlessness towards the issue of race and the history of the Windrush generation within the department", which are, "consistent with some elements of the definition of institutional racism". 

    Holbourne called for an independent public inquiry which would, "take control out of the hands of the current Gov and unlike lessons learned open up a thorough investigation where open, transparent and full evidence of the facts can be provided".

     

     

     

    Related:

    'No Charter Flights!': Demonstrators Denounce 'Racist' Deportations, Block Traffic Outside Number 10
    Windrush Scandal 2.0? UK Home Office Holds Back Info Which Could Prove Right to Remain for Thousands
    Labour's Manifesto Pledges to End the 'Hostile Environment' and Stop Deporting Family Members
    Tags:
    Diane Abbott, Priti Patel, UK, Windrush, windrush scandal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A customer's cart filled with the supplies they're purchasing in response to news about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Real Canadian Superstore on Southwest Marine Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
    Just in Case Food Cart: What the Virus is Prompting Shoppers to Buy
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse