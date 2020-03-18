UK Epidemiologist Self-Isolates Upon Developing Dry Cough, Fever Days After Visit to Downing Street

As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps across the UK, the government has urged people to avoid all "unnecessary social contact" and to avoid public gatherings.

British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he has decided to self-isolate upon developing a dry cough and a fever.

Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine. Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster. — neil_ferguson (@neil_ferguson) March 18, 2020

Ferguson, who is an expert in pandemic response, was in Downing Street earlier this week, where he urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to toughen his response to the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of confirmed cases in the country surpassed 1,500.

Johnson held a press conference on Monday addressing the rapid transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the United Kingdom.

The prime minister urged families to stay home for 14 days if any single member is infected with symptoms such as a fever or a persistent cough.

The number of people who have succumbed to the infection in the UK has reached 71, while some 1,950 people have tested positive for the virus in the country, according to the latest Department of Health info.