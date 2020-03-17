Nissan Suspends Sunderland Production as Coronavirus Pressure Builds

The coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic has begun to rapidly spread across Europe, leading to lockdowns and sever travel restrictions. The disruption of supply chains has meant that the economic pressure on business' has begun to build and key manufacturers closing their plants.

Nissan has ceased production at Britain's biggest car factory over the impact of coronavirus as it investigates supply chain disruption and decline demand, the Japanese automobile manufacturer said on Tuesday.

"Further measures are currently under study as we assess supply chain disruption and the sudden drop in market demand caused by the COVID-19 emergency," the carmaker said in a statement.

Nissan employs about 7,000 workers at the Wearside plant and has so far not said whether job losses or other hickups will occur.

The Sunderland site produced almost 350,000 out of Britain's 1.3 million cars last year, rolling out firm's Qashqai, Juke and LEAF car models.

The statement comes just a day after Vauxhall's parent firm said it would also be temporarily suspending output at its plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton.

Volkswagen has also warned that 2020 is likely to be a difficult year, and will be ceasing production temporarily at plants across Europe in Spain, Portugal, Slovakia and Italy by the end of the week.

"The corona pandemic presents us with unknown operational and financial challenges. At the same time, there are concerns about sustained economic impacts", said Chief executive Herbert Diess.

However, Volkswagen has reopened the majority if its sites in China as the virus begins to come under control and its spread contained.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged on Monday that the coronavirus will be a "severe blow" to the economy, but said that if the response is correct, it will be a short-term problem.

"We are going to do everything we can to give businesses the liquidity they need", Johnson added.

"There is a widespread agreement amongst the G7 that we need to make sure everyone has access to liquidity. If we act jointly with G7, we countries will be more successful".

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has reached 1,950, increasing by 407 in the last 24 hours and a rise of 26%.

Total deaths stands at 71 as of Tuesday.