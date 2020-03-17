UK Mobile Networks Down as People Work from Home During Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

On the advice of some workplaces and the government, many Brits have found themselves working remotely as the coronavirus spreads across the country. With heavy reliance on mobile communication however, problems can occur if phone networks are unable to function as normal.

Prime phone networks across the UK have reportedly gone down or are having connection issues, leaving many Brits having difficulty working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All mobile networks - O2, EE, Vodafone and 3 are said to be experiencing problems just a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to avoid workspaces and stay home.

Reports of problems with O2 initially appeared on Down Detector at around 9:14 GMT, and concerns have been detailed about the connection of other networks.

Many customers have been voicing their outrage on social media after being unable to make calls all throughout the morning.

Anybody else’s 02 network down? I can’t make phone calls or receive any. — MJ 🖤 (@midejanelle) March 17, 2020

Some claimed that working from home has been slowed down due to connection issues.

Bad time for @O2 to go down when so many people are working from home today! #workingfromhome #coronavirusuk — Mike Barratt (@MBarrattBroker) March 17, 2020

​Others complained about their business situation.

Again.. same issue! So not only is business completely slowing down, us self employed reps now have this to deal with. Compensation O2? You’re costing us more than you know right now. — Rick Grogan (@RickySG6) March 17, 2020

I mean, there is a deadly virus that is slowing down production and is creating panic. Many business are cutting hours and are understaffed now. I am waiting for my order too but I don't blame O2.

There is more serious stuff happening than having to wait for a phone — Tru (@TRU32796307) March 16, 2020

​As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps across the country, the government has urged people to avoid all "unnecessary social contact" and to avoid venues such as pubs, clubs, and theatres.

The total number of UK deaths from coronavirus rose to 55 on Monday, with over 1,500 cases being confirmed.