Britain Faces 'Wartime Scenario' for Public Finances, UK Budget Authority Says

The Chancellor of the Exchequer vowed to provide aid to UK businesses in order to avoid their collapse amid the spread of the coronavirus across the nation.

Higher public spending and borrowing in the United Kingdom as a means to fend off the impact of coronavirus on businesses will leave Britain facing a 'wartime business situation', Robert Chote, head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Recalling the UK's budget deficit during the WWII, Chote stressed that "now was not the time for the government to be squeamish about higher debt".

The statement comes as finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil new measures to help the economy later in the day.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW