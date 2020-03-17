Britain Faces 'Wartime Scenario' for Public Finances, UK Budget Authority Says

Higher public spending and borrowing in the United Kingdom as a means to fend off the impact of coronavirus on businesses will leave Britain facing a 'wartime business situation', Robert Chote, head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Recalling the UK's budget deficit during the WWII, Chote stressed that "now was not the time for the government to be squeamish about higher debt".
The statement comes as finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil new measures to help the economy later in the day.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
