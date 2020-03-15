Register
14:15 GMT15 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Empty shelves of pasta are seen at a supermarket, as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in London, Britain March 13, 2020

    Coronavirus Fallout: UK Retailers Warn Shoppers Against Panicking Amid COVID-19 Spread

    © REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (56)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107857/22/1078572260_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_50ef9c0bf074a9f52cd7450dbe75262f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003151078572916-coronavirus-fallout-uk-retailers-warn-shoppers-against-panicking-amid-covid-19-spread/

    It seems that trading turmoil in UK supermarkets intensified further on Thursday, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that those who have even mild coronavirus symptoms should self-isolate for at least seven days.

    In a joint letter on Sunday, UK retailers addressed fears over coronavirus-linked stockpiling in the country, urging customers to be considerate in their shopping.

    The letter was signed by representatives of several supermarket groups including Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L), Asda (WMT.N), and Morrisons (MRW.L) which are all part of the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

    “We understand your concerns [over the coronavirus outbreak] but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without. There is enough for everyone if we all work together”, the retailers underscored.

    They also singled out online and click-and-collect services which they said are operating at “full capacity”, adding that staff and suppliers are “working day and night to keep the nation fed”.

    Earlier, Sainsbury boss Mike Coupe noted in an email that “there are gaps on shelves because of increased demand, but we have new stock arriving regularly”. He pledged that his company would do its best “to keep shelves stocked”.

    He also urged shoppers, to “think before you buy and only buy what you and your family need”. The remarks come amid ongoing trading tumult in UK supermarkets that is usually only witnessed during the pre-Christmas rush, according to some retailers.

    Apparently adding fuel to the fire was Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Thursday that those Britons who have even mild COVID-19 symptoms are subject to self-isolation for at least seven days.

    Police Issue Scam Prevention Advice as COVID-19 Pandemic Grows

    In another development, police have warned not to succumb to panic so that fraudsters cannot benefit from public fears over the growing coronavirus pandemic.

    In a fraud prevention advisory on Saturday, Detective Superintendent Estelle Mathieson, head of Greater Manchester Police (GMP)’s Economic Crime and Cyber Unit, said the police are especially alarmed about the fact that “fraudsters are using what is a time of uncertainty for many and exploiting innocent people out of their hard earned money”.

    “It is likely that nationally, scams of this type will rise as the virus situation continues, and GMP is committed to identifying and targeting these offenders as well as promoting advice to the public. The more information we can give people about fraud and how to protect themselves, the easier it will be to stop it from taking place”, Mathieson pointed out.

    Many scams were reportedly related to face mask deliveries as well as emails and texts which allegedly emanated from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organisation.

    The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, in turn, said that British scam victims had lost more than over £800,000 (about $981,000) since February.

    The World Health Organisation’s latest data indicates 1,144 confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK, with the death toll currently standing at 21.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (56)

    Related:

    UK Government Sets up Units to Tackle ‘Interference and Disinformation’ on Coronavirus
    UK Health Minister Tested Coronavirus Positive
    Airlines UK Urges Gov’t to Shore Up Britain’s Aviation Industry Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    World's Youngest Coronavirus Case Registered in UK - Report
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, concerns, supermarket, retailers, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Give Me a Smile, Crocodile: Reptiles From Egyptian Village Live Side by Side With People
    Give Me a Smile, Crocodile: Reptiles From Egyptian Village Live Side by Side With People
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse