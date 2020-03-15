Register
11:13 GMT15 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks with MI5 officers during a visit to the headquarters of MI5, which is the United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, at Thames House in London, Britain February 25, 2020.

    Queen Elizabeth Leaves Buckingham Palace Amid Spread of Coronavirus in the United Kingdom - Report

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (45)
    145
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/22/1078532286_0:49:3072:1777_1200x675_80_0_0_f3cbea4594732500ebf5ad9d9364112a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003151078571504-queen-elizabeth-leaves-buckingham-palace-amid-spread-of-coronavirus-in-the-united-kingdom---report/

    The development comes as the number of deaths from the respiratory disease has almost doubled in Britain. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom currently stands at 1,140.

    Queen Elizabeth II has allegedly abandoned Buckingham palace as the situation around the coronavirus has worsened in the country, The Sun reported. The newspaper said the 93-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip, 98, reportedly headed to Windsor Castle following the government’s Cobra crisis talks on COVID-19.

    "The Queen has met a lot of people there until recently. But she is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm’s way. She is in good health but it was thought best to move her. A lot of her staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus. The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors including politicians and dignitaries from around the world", an anonymous royal source told The Sun.

    There are plans to quarantine Her Majesty and Prince Philip at Sandringham if the outbreak worsens, The Sun reported. Currently, the number of confirmed cases in Britain stands at 1,140, but there are fears that the real figure may be over 10,000. The death toll from the coronavirus in UK has risen to 21.

    There are reports that the authorities will order all Brits over 70 (those in high risk groups) to self-isolate for four months in the coming 20 days. Schools, universities, pubs, and restaurants will reportedly be closed starting next week in order to stop the spread of the virus.

    The British government has faced criticism over its strategy to deal with the issue, with more than 200 scientists writing to ministers urging them to introduce tougher measures to tackle the spread of the disease.

    Europe has now become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus originated in China. Cases have soared dramatically in Spain and France in recent days, while the whole of Italy has been placed on lockdown.

    Across the world more than 150,000 have contracted the disease and more than 5,600 have died from it.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (45)
    Tags:
    Britain, China, pandemic, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse