World's Youngest Coronavirus Case Registered in UK - Report

The UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 798 cases of COVID-19 in the UK, after 208 new cases were confirmed during the previous 24 hours, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. A total of 11 people have died so far in the United Kingdom after contracting the contagious disease.

A newborn baby reportedly tested positive for COVID-2019, The Sun reported, adding that the mother had been transported to a hospital in London several days earlier with pneumonia-type symptoms.

The woman and her child were reportedly put into separate wards for treatment, the media report said, adding that the infant tested positive for the coronavirus within minutes after birth.

British doctors are reportedly trying to figure out how the baby contracted COVID-19, whether it was infected during the birth or was exposed to the virus in the womb.

"Staff in contact with both patients have been advised to self-isolate. Health officials are urgently trying to find out the circumstances behind their infections", a source said, cited by The Sun.

According to the media outlet, UK health officials earlier said that pregnant women and babies are at low risk of complications from the novel coronavirus.

As the number of infected continued its rise, cities and towns across Britain on Friday have become deserted as residents work from home and avoid stores and public transport.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 145,000, with over 5,400 fatalities.