Register
15:00 GMT13 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view of New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the London Metropolitan Police Britain's for-most and largest police serviceFriday, Feb., 3, 2012

    Met Police Reject Criticism of Damning VIP Sex Abuse Inquiry

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106439/10/1064391069_0:133:2953:1794_1200x675_80_0_0_8c83eca1a20e6b59985267d68bc25ea0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003131078558626-met-police-reject-criticism-of-damning-vip-sex-abuse-inquiry/

    Operation Midland was trigged after Carl Beech falsely accused MPs and other prominent officials were involved in a paedophile ring. Subsequent reports were then release revealing the extent to which the Met police blundered the investigation.

    The Metropolitan Police rejected criticism by police watchdog which said they had not acted sufficiently to learn the lessons that arose from a false VIP child sex abuse scandal.

    In a statement released on Friday in response to a damning report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMCFRS) the same day, the Met Police said that they are "determined" to ensure that previous mistakes from Operation Midland can never happen again and are dedicated to implementing many of the recommended changes by High Court judge Sir Richard Henrique.

    They accepted that the HMCFRS report accurately identified that more could have been done to implement Sir Richard's proposals but rebuked the idea that it would be possible to make changes in the nation-wide police force, claiming it was "beyond our remit".

    "In order to meet best operational practice and to ensure the judiciary and public have confidence in the way the MPS deals with search warrants, training is being delivered to more than 24,000 frontline officers as well as every new recruit and transferee. Every inspector who authorises warrant applications will have been trained within weeks", the report said, quoting IOPC Director General Michael Lockwood.

    It was revealed that the Met introduced a programme in October 2019 dubbed 'Operation Larimar', designed to "improve" the quality of investigations and the safeguards around search warrants in thousands of cases each year.

    Commissioner Cressida Dick said that everyone should their "comprehensive work should" reassure everyone that the Met has learnt the lessons from Operation Midland and the same mistakes would not be repeated.

    In the HMCFRS report inspectors had found that the “poor decision-making" that was seen in Operation Midland is unlikely to be repeated in the future. However, it condemned the police for failing to make the changes suggested by the Henrique review on 31 October 2016 and for only only properly implementing the recommended changes.

    "Inexperienced supervisors, weaknesses in understanding, inconsistencies and a superficial approach to supervising crime investigations aren't the most promising findings to have to report", the report read.
    "The Henriques report made uncomfortable reading for the Met and the force has been slow to learn the lessons", said HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr.
    "I'm pleased to see that, since October 2019, the force has been taking bolder steps to learn the lessons", he added.

    The 'Nick' Affair

    Operation Midland was set up by the Metropolitan police in November 2014 to examine false allegations that the accuser had been abused as a child by multiple high-profile figures in politics and the security services.

    He claimed that he had been brought to exclusive club parties throughout London for high-ranking officials. Among those named include the former Tory MP Harvey Proctor, former prime minister Sir Edward Heath, the former home secretary Leon Brittan, the then chief of defence staff Lord Bramall, ex-MI5 head Sir Michael Hanley.

    The investigation led to zero arrests and ended in 2016. However the accuser, who's real name was Carl Beech, was jailed for 18 years in July 2019 for making the false claims as well as for downloading child abuse imagery and filming a teenage boy.

    He is now appealing the sentence.

    Richard Henriques’ 391-page report identified 43 major blunders in Operation Midland and made 25 recommendations and Mr Proctor, said that the report "clearly indicates" that the Met tried to cover-up its wrongdoing during the operation.

    Proctor received a sizeable payout in November of £500,000 in compensation and around £400,000 for legal fees from Scotland Yard.

    The report also illuminates the involvement of Labour’s former deputy leader, Tom Watson, who met with Beech and encouraged him to come forward with his allegations and that his intervention left police "in a state of panic".

    Watson received praise however for being "measured and sensible" in his involvement by Ben Emmerson QC, the former lead lawyer for the government’s Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse

    “Mr Watson was quite open, and told me that it was not his role to assess the credibility of the individual allegations he had received, but merely to ensure that they were properly investigated. Due to the sheer volume of complaints that were received in his office, he felt that it was his duty as a parliamentarian to use his platform to ensure that proper resources were put into discovering if there had been a paedophile ring operating with connections to Westminster”, Emmerson said;

    Detective Superintendent Kenny McDonald said in December 2014 at the beginning of the investigation that officers believed the accusations were "credible and true".

    The HMIC inquiry was launched by Home Secretary Priti Patel last October follow reports by the Daily Mail, revealing the extent of the 'Nick' affair.

    Related:

    UK Police Probing VIP Paedophile Ring Ignored Warnings Key Witness Was 'Inherently Implausible'
    VIP, Very Intelligent Perpetrator: Man Hacks Airline System to Get Business Class Flights Worth $20k
    ‘Liars’ Charter’ Blamed for Carl Beech, Jailed For 18 Years Over False Sex Allegations Against VIPs
    Tags:
    Tom Watson, inquiry, sexual abuse, Metropolitan Police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    This Week in Pictures: 7 March - 13 March
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse