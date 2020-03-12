Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The club said in a statement early on Friday that Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening [...] Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution", the club said.
Club statement: COVID-19— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2020
As of Thursday, the number of contagious Chinese disease cases in the United Kingdom had jumped to 596. At least 10 people have reportedly died.
The pneumonia-type virus has, meanwhile, spread across 110 countries and prompted the World Health Organization on Wednesday to name COVID-19 a pandemic.
Major sporting events and entire seasons across the globe have been postponed or canceled, including the NHL, the NBA, MLB and Euroleague tournaments.
