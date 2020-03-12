Register
14:33 GMT12 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A police van blocks a road in Sunningdale, Berkshire, southwest of London (File)

    UK Police Murder Trial: Jury Hears 999 Call as Quad Bike Owner Called For Help  

    © AFP 2020 / LEON NEAL
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107854/88/1078548884_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_1468d4f26c4397fab7c5eca8eafb87ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003121078548620-uk-police-murder-trial-jury-hears-999-call-as-quad-bike-owner-called-for-help-/

    In August 2019 an English police officer died after being dragged by a car for a mile down a country lane in the darkness as he tried to stop a gang of teenagers stealing a quad bike. PC Andrew Harper, 28, suffered “catastrophic” injuries after his foot got caught in a towing strap behind the robbers’ car in Berkshire, west of London.

    A murder trial jury has heard the emergency phone call a man made as he tried to stop a gang of masked teenagers from stealing his quad bike moments before a police officer was killed when he tried to intervene.

    In the 15 minute call Mr Wallis tells the 999 operator he is going to confront them outside, despite seeing them armed with “weapons”.

    The operator told him police were on their way and said: “Don’t go out there. You can’t go out there. If they’ve got a weapon you are going to get hurt.”

    Henry Long, 18, admits the manslaughter of PC Harper but denies murder. Long and two boys aged 17 have admitted conspiracy to rob but his co-defendants deny manslaughter.

    ​On Thursday, 12 March, Mr Wallis told the Old Bailey in London his brand new Honda TRX500 - which was worth £19,000 - was stolen from his home in Bradfield Southend in rural Berkshire around 11.15pm on 15 August last year by a group of men in balaclavas.

    Mr Wallis said he saw the same masked men in a car which parked outside his property six hours earlier.

    Prosecutor Brian Altman, QC, asked Mr Wallis what he said to them at that point.

    “I said ‘Can I help you gentlemen?’,” said Mr Wallis, who said they replied dismissively and in an intimidatory tone, before leaving.

    Mr Altman asked him if he rang the police at that point.

    “No, I didn’t. I was contemplating it,” he replied.

    Six hours later, after dark, the men returned and this time he did call the police because he knew “something was afoot”.  

    ​Mr Wallis said he got out of bed when he saw a car’s headlights.

    The jury was then played the 999 call which ended when PC Harper and his colleague, PC Andrew Shaw, arrived despite being “well beyond the end of their shift.”

    The trial has heard PC Harper suffered “absolutely catastrophic, unsurvivable injuries.”

    Mr Altman said his uniform was “ripped and stripped from his body” and he was “swung from side to side like a pendulum” as the getaway car, a Seat Toledo, sped away from the scene of the crime.

    When the gang’s getaway car - which had tape over his rear number plate - was found at a nearby traveller caravan site police found inside it an axe, a hammer, three crowbars and a pair of choppers.

    ​Mr Altman said all the weapons were to be used “if anyone stood in their way.”

    He said: “Constable Harper did try to stand in their way and paid the ultimate price for it.”

    In English law murder is the causing of death with intent, while manslaughter is causing death unintentionally.

    The trial continues.

    Tags:
    quad bike, murder, police, Berkshire
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    From Raphael to Banksy: How Vandals Ruin Artwork All Over the World
    You Shall Not Pass
    You Shall Not Pass: Safety Comes Before Relations
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse