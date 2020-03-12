UK Police Respond to Multiple Stabbing Report in East London

London police officers were called on Wednesday evening to Thornbury Way in Walthamstow in the east of the city, after eyewitnesses reported that multiple people had been stabbed following a reported mass altercation.

According to the Waltham Forest Police, road closures are in place. The lockdown does not, however, affect the welfare of members of the local community, according to reports.

"Officers are currently on scene dealing with a multiple person stabbing in Walthamstow, E17. All victims are receiving treatment in hospital and we await an update on their condition", Waltham Forest Police tweeted.

​According to police, four people were injured in the incident but their condition is not life-threatening. At least seven were arrested in connection to the incident.

​Waltham Forest Police said they were "given additional search powers" to conduct their investigation into the incident.