Elephant and Castle Area in London Cordoned Off due to Suspicious Car

Elephant and Castle area of southeast London has been reopened for the public after police cleared a vehicle as non-suspicious.
"(The) incident has been stood down," a police spokeswoman said.
Cordons now being opened in Elephant and Castle. Vehicle has been cleared as non-suspicious. https://t.co/Al2j9CB4Te— Inspector Owen Pyle (@OwenPyleInsp) March 11, 2020
The area was cordoned off earlier in the day as the police were investigating the contents of a suspicious car.
London's Bakerloo underground train line was suspended between Elephant & Castle and Lambeth North amid the operation, while a shopping centre in the nearby area was reportedly been shut.
All of Elephant and Castle blocked off with massive police cordons because of a suspicious vehicle. Took these photos on my way past. Wondering if it was just someone a little overzealously panic-buying rice. pic.twitter.com/OLMfAzCTZE— Crystal moth (@Prolapsarian) March 11, 2020
reporting live from elephant and castle: roundabout closed, nearby buildings evacuated, cute police doggos everywhere pic.twitter.com/9m8zclEKHb— Weronika Kuc (@kucvegas) March 11, 2020
Some bullshit going on in elephant and castle. pic.twitter.com/P8uEB3KUvC— Charlotte (@charlottesleet) March 11, 2020
Twitter users reported that other buildings close to the scene of the operation had been evacuated.
