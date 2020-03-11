Elephant and Castle Area in London Cordoned Off due to Suspicious Car

Elephant and Castle is an area around a major road junction in southeast London with modern developments like the Strata tower, nicknamed the "Razor".

Elephant and Castle area of southeast London has been reopened for the public after police cleared a vehicle as non-suspicious.

"(The) incident has been stood down," a police spokeswoman said.

Cordons now being opened in Elephant and Castle. Vehicle has been cleared as non-suspicious. https://t.co/Al2j9CB4Te — Inspector Owen Pyle (@OwenPyleInsp) March 11, 2020

The area was cordoned off earlier in the day as the police were investigating the contents of a suspicious car.

London's Bakerloo underground train line was suspended between Elephant & Castle and Lambeth North amid the operation, while a shopping centre in the nearby area was reportedly been shut.

All of Elephant and Castle blocked off with massive police cordons because of a suspicious vehicle. Took these photos on my way past. Wondering if it was just someone a little overzealously panic-buying rice. pic.twitter.com/OLMfAzCTZE — Crystal moth (@Prolapsarian) March 11, 2020

reporting live from elephant and castle: roundabout closed, nearby buildings evacuated, cute police doggos everywhere pic.twitter.com/9m8zclEKHb — Weronika Kuc (@kucvegas) March 11, 2020

Some bullshit going on in elephant and castle. pic.twitter.com/P8uEB3KUvC — Charlotte (@charlottesleet) March 11, 2020

Twitter users reported that other buildings close to the scene of the operation had been evacuated.