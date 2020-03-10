Register
12:35 GMT10 March 2020
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 09, 2020.

    'Worrying Obsession': Netizens Weigh in on Piers Morgan's 'Cheshire Cat' Rant at Meghan Markle

    © AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their final appearance as senior members of the Royal Family on 9 March at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to officially step down as working royals on 31 March following their decision to quit, move abroad and become financially independent.

    Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan launched a rant at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are set to officially step down as working royals on 31March.

    Piers was discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taking part in a Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey - their final public appearance as senior members of the royal family.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, walking ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton in purportedly their first public meeting since Megxit was announced two months ago.

    The host lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for being “very divisive” and failing to “earn respect”' from the British public.
    The television host claimed people should be more concerned with how the Queen was dealing with the Megxit scandal, rather than Meghan Markle.

    “I bet the Queen’s not been ok. Her grandsons are at war… People ask, "is poor Meghan ok?" but she looks fine to me. She’s spent the last few days looking like a Cheshire cat. She’s got everything she wanted. My sole thought is, is the Queen ok? I think she’s had a horrible year and it’s been helped in my view by this quite selfish conduct,” said Morgan.

    The host noted there was “glacial” tension between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry at the service, adding:

    “What would Diana think? Her boys are barely able to speak to one another.”
    Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    Britain's Prince Harry, left, and best man Prince William arrive for the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

    He also said that the Duchess of Cambridge could “barely look at Meghan' during yesterday's service.”

    Referring to the often brought up issue of the royal couple’s apparent frustration over intensified media attention, the host claimed the couple “did not like the criticism.”

    “You’ve got to earn support, you’ve got to earn respect but I think they’re very divisive. They didn’t like all the criticism. I thought it was perfectly justified. The papers were positive before they only got criticising when stuff was worth criticizing,” said Piers Morgan.

    Proceeding to liken Meghan Markle to Henry VIII, the host slammed her “divisive” actions:

    “Wherever Meghan goes, people get split. She’s split from her family, split from her dad, split Harry from William, split from her friends… She’s like the old Henry the 8th era – “off with their heads.””

    Netizens who weighed in on the tirade were split, as some applauded the host for his stance on Megxit.

    ​Some fans of the television host nonetheless found he was “rude’ and too “obsessed” with Meghan Markle.

    ​Other fans on Twitter argued with some of the statements made by the GMB host.

    ​Other netizens did not condone Piers Morgan’s tirade at Meghan Markle, and applauded the royal couple for wanting a “more realistic life”.

    ​Some voiced cautious optimism, adopting a “wait and see” attitude.

    ​The comments made by the Good Morning Britain host came as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to bow out of royal duties on 31 March and embrace their new life in North America.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their shock royal exit announcement in January, planning to move abroad and "transition into a new working model", becoming financially independent of the UK taxpayer.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle in Windsor
    © AP Photo / Jeremy Selwyn
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle in Windsor

    At the time the couple explained their decision in part by frustration over intensified media attention.

    Under an arrangement agreed with Queen Elizabeth II and set to be reviewed in 12 months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer carry out official duties on her behalf, will retain but not use their HRH titles, and cannot use the brand “Sussex Royal”.

    Tags:
    Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse