'Worrying Obsession': Netizens Weigh in on Piers Morgan's 'Cheshire Cat' Rant at Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their final appearance as senior members of the Royal Family on 9 March at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to officially step down as working royals on 31 March following their decision to quit, move abroad and become financially independent.

The host lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for being “very divisive” and failing to “earn respect”' from the British public.

The television host claimed people should be more concerned with how the Queen was dealing with the Megxit scandal, rather than Meghan Markle.

“I bet the Queen’s not been ok. Her grandsons are at war… People ask, "is poor Meghan ok?" but she looks fine to me. She’s spent the last few days looking like a Cheshire cat. She’s got everything she wanted. My sole thought is, is the Queen ok? I think she’s had a horrible year and it’s been helped in my view by this quite selfish conduct,” said Morgan.

The host noted there was “glacial” tension between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry at the service, adding:

"What would Diana think? Her boys are barely able to speak to one another."

He also said that the Duchess of Cambridge could “barely look at Meghan' during yesterday's service.”

Referring to the often brought up issue of the royal couple’s apparent frustration over intensified media attention, the host claimed the couple “did not like the criticism.”

“You’ve got to earn support, you’ve got to earn respect but I think they’re very divisive. They didn’t like all the criticism. I thought it was perfectly justified. The papers were positive before they only got criticising when stuff was worth criticizing,” said Piers Morgan.

Proceeding to liken Meghan Markle to Henry VIII, the host slammed her “divisive” actions:

“Wherever Meghan goes, people get split. She’s split from her family, split from her dad, split Harry from William, split from her friends… She’s like the old Henry the 8th era – “off with their heads.””

Netizens who weighed in on the tirade were split, as some applauded the host for his stance on Megxit.

Thank god for Piers. — Ubiquitous (@Ubiquitous555) March 10, 2020

He has views on lots of issues not just Meghan Markle. Plenty of people defend everything she does whereas Piers calls out hypocrisy where he sees fit. I doubt she cares one way or another — Rob Frape (@robf34) March 10, 2020

​Some fans of the television host nonetheless found he was “rude’ and too “obsessed” with Meghan Markle.

The guy is amazing and I’m a big fan of his but I think he is getting too obsessed with Meghan Markle and the royal family it’s also rude of him to talk over people and slag celebrities on social media especially twitter #piersmorgan — Dan Tromp (@Dantromp_) March 10, 2020

@piersmorgan your obsession with Meghan Markle has reached the worrying stage — Rodney Smith (@RodneyS15323916) March 10, 2020

@piersmorgan hates her so much, one wonders if she once rejected his advances. A man scorned and all that ........ — annajsimons (@ajsislington) March 10, 2020

​Other fans on Twitter argued with some of the statements made by the GMB host.

I suspect she's realising she's just realised she's given up everything she ever wanted and now has to work the sleb media treadmill to achieve 50% of what she had. — Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) March 10, 2020

Yep, she’s outsmarted all the Brits,but wait.....is that Karma..... — cazzer (@cazzertam) March 10, 2020

Haughty Ms Markle - hair and Harry under control - off home to Hollywood with her mirrors and reflective pools. Limelight. Lights. Camera. Action! Gotta "hand" it to her. Poor, dear Harry. — shanselah (@shanselah) March 10, 2020

​Other netizens did not condone Piers Morgan’s tirade at Meghan Markle, and applauded the royal couple for wanting a “more realistic life”.

Meghan is the best thing that ever happened to #harrywindsor. He was completely lost before meeting her. Her best friend is George Clooney. She doesn't need to climb the social ladder. She's was already on Top! #meghanmarkle — Crystal Whatzupp (@Whatzupp2000) March 10, 2020

Piers. Stop. The boy has destiny to attend to. She is beside him. That’s all there is to it. Moving on.....🍿 — Sid Meier’s Mum. (@SetChaLi) March 10, 2020

I mean who could blame them. Over their i get its a privilege to be a"royal". You have to act a certain way, be a certain way. Wouldnt That be called fake? I applaud them for wanting a more realistic one. It's their choice. — NthaD (@NthaDGreg) March 10, 2020

​Some voiced cautious optimism, adopting a “wait and see” attitude.

Things can only get better for The Royal Family now.

However, Meghan and Harry will need to show respect to The Queen in whatever they do in Canada.

We will see. — Merry Flo (@Flo90335360) March 10, 2020

​The comments made by the Good Morning Britain host came as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to bow out of royal duties on 31 March and embrace their new life in North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their shock royal exit announcement in January, planning to move abroad and "transition into a new working model", becoming financially independent of the UK taxpayer.



At the time the couple explained their decision in part by frustration over intensified media attention.

Under an arrangement agreed with Queen Elizabeth II and set to be reviewed in 12 months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer carry out official duties on her behalf, will retain but not use their HRH titles, and cannot use the brand “Sussex Royal”.