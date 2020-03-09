Register
18:50 GMT09 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Reaper Drone MQ9

    UK MOD Pressured Safety Regulators to Ignore Risks About ‘Protector’ Drone Flight - Report

    © Photo : Corporal Steve Follows RAF/MOD
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107723/76/1077237689_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_7be2ed5a007be7e23fff88b31dc00f1b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003091078519987-uk-mod-pressured-safety-regulators-to-ignore-risks-about-protector-drone-flight---report/

    Research by Drone Watch UK shows that on average large Predator-style military drones crash "twice a month". The NGO warns that there are significant safety and civil liberties risks which stem from allowing unmanned military aircraft to fly ‘unsegregated’ over UK skies.

    The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) pressured the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to violate its own safety protocols, in order to prevent protesters having too much of a heads up regarding a transatlantic flight of a military drone over UK skies, The Guardian revealed on 9 March 2020. According to official documents obtained by the paper the MoD and CAA clashed over whether the standard 60 days advance notice should be given so that other aircraft can make the necessary adjustments and avoid the risk of a collision.

    The defence ministry, which is purchasing 16 replacement 'Protector' drones from the US, only wanted 6 days notice to be given to the public, purely to avoid "anti-drone’ protests hampering the arrival [of the drone] at Fairford [air base at Glouchester]", according to one email from a CAA employee cited by The Guardian.

    The Protector drones are a variant of the Predator drones (the UK version of which were previously called 'Reaper' drones) and the airspace over which they fly is normally segregated, with sufficient advance notice given to the public, to reduce the risk of accidents. Emails show a CAA employee expressing "significant concerns" that the MoD's proposed 6 days notice was far too little to avoid potential disaster.

    "The main concern is that the UK MoD exerted pressure on an independent regulator to erode safety norms in order to prevent protests against the use of armed drones", Chris Cole, from the NGO Drone Watch UK, explained.

    "What is even more worrying is that the CAA are due to make extremely important decisions over the next couple of years about whether these armed drones can fly in UK skies", he added.

    Cole argued that if the MoD was prepared to pressurise the CAA once they are "likely to do so in the future". He has what he described as, "two different but related concerns", in respect of allowing military drones to fly in the UK.

    "These Type of Drones Crash A Lot"

    Drone Wars UK published research in June 2019 which showed that on average military drones crash twice a month. Their report Accidents Will Happen detailed 250 different crashes of, "large Predator-sized (NATO Class II and III) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)", over the past decade. 

    64% of the crashes occurred as the drones were in mid-flight with the remainder occurring at either take-off or landing. Around 50% of the crashes were blamed on mechanical failure, communications problems and engine failure, weather problems and pilot error. 

    Chris Cole: The Threat to Civil Liberties Posed By Military Drones Cannot Be Ignored

    But Cole said that just as important as the mechanical safety issues are the civil liberty issues. "Without proper oversight and accountability it will not be  possible to know how these drones are being used and what intelligence they are capturing on flights within the UK", he warned.

    "The UK  is already one of the most surveilled countries in the world - introducing military drones takes that even further."

    Drone Wars UK published a 4-page briefing  about the Protector drones on the same day of The Guardian's revelation.

    According to the briefing a key concern for the CAA is that the "bedrock" of air safety regulation, the physical presence of a trained human pilot who can visually see and avoid other aircraft, is missing from drones. Regulators apparently remain unconvinced that the "detect and avoid" technology embedded into the Protector models offer the same levels of safety that having an actual pilot offers.

    Meanwhile, the 16 Protector drones purchased from the US have already increased in cost by £325 million above their approved budget, raising their price tag to £1.14 billion. General Atomics, the manufacturer of the Protectors, "sees the UK as a key gateway to opening up airspace in Europe and around the globe for its drones", according to[pdf, p4] Drone Watch UK. "The decision to allow Protector to fly in UK airspace is potentially worth billions of dollars to them", they added. 

    Related:

    NATO’s New Military Drone Arrives in Europe Amid Fears of New Arms Race
    New Drone Rules to Take Effect Around Key UK Aerodromes
    UK Drones Much More Likely to Be Used to Kill Individuals Than Conventional Bombers, NGO Claims
    US, UK ‘Normalised’ Targeted Drone Killings in Blow to Human Rights, Study Shows
    Tags:
    Predator, MQ-9 Reaper drone, protector drone, drones, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse