Register
08:58 GMT08 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth leaves the new premises of the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals in London, Britain February 19, 2020.

    COVID-2019: Queen Elizabeth II to Carry On With Public Duties Despite Virus Spreading Fears – Report

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (324)
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107850/81/1078508153_0:0:3087:1736_1200x675_80_0_0_1e483de244605aa59ef814c35b193b6f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003081078508024-covid-2019-queen-elizabeth-ii-to-carry-on-with-public-duties-despite-virus-spreading-fears--report/

    With more than 200 cases and two deaths confirmed in the UK, the government is planning emergency legislation to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. But the disease, which poses a particular threat to elderly people, doesn’t appear to scare Britain’s 93-year-old monarch.

    Queen Elizabeth II does not plan to stop conducting her royal engagements amid the outbreak of China’s novel coronavirus, the Daily Mail reports.

    It is understood that the Queen had been advised to self-isolate and cancel her garden parties, which gather tens of thousands of people at Buckingham Palace and Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Edinburgh, in May.

    However, a source told the Daily Mail that the Queen chose not to change her plans because it could “spark panic in the general population”.

    Another source said that she would conduct “business as usual”, as was the case with terror attacks and the 2009 swine flu outbreak.

    Later in the day, the 93-year-old Queen is going to attend a Westminster Abbey service to mark Commonwealth Day. The event is expected to attract a 2,000-strong congregation including senior royals.

    The Queen was seen donning a pair of long gloves during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Although she often wears gloves in public, she has not been known to wear them at an event of this kind – sparking speculation that it was a precautionary measure against the new virus.

    The pneumonia-like disease, which was first registered in China in late 2019, has since spread to 93 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organisation. It has infected almost 102,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,500, with most cases reported in China. More than 55,000 people have recovered worldwide.

    COVID-19, which can cause fever, coughing and shortness of breath, is believed to pose a higher risk to older adults and people with underlying medical conditions like diabetes or heart, lung or kidney disease.

    The were 209 cases identified in the UK as of Saturday night. Two deaths were also reported last week, a woman in her 70s and a man in his early 80s. According to England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jenny Harries, the UK is still in the containment phase but is “teetering on the edge” of sustained transmission.

    The government is planning to unveil an emergency bill in Parliament to stop the spread of the disease, which will include safeguards for NHS volunteers and plans for courts to deposit people by phone and video links to avoid them having to attend in person.

    Dozens of vaccines are in the works to prevent the virus, with the first human studies set to begin in the United States, China and South Korea next month.

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (324)
    Tags:
    Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel
    Ladies That Defined a Century: Time Magazine Unveils Alternative Covers Featuring Influential Women
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse