Queen of What You Say? Elizabeth II Was Denied Entrance to Her Windsor Residence - Report

She is the longest-reigning current monarch and the oldest and longest-serving head of state, but when the gates to the royal castle are closed, they are closed. A witness said he hadn't seen anything like that in 30 years.

Queen Elizabeth II recently found herself in a bizarre situation. Her Majesty was denied entrance to her own residence, Windsor. The incident occurred on 5 March. The car with the 93-year-old monarch reached the Nelson’s Gate entrance to the castle, but the gates remained shut. After waiting for several minutes, a female bodyguard got out of the vehicle in order to find out what was going on, but after receiving no answer got back into the car.

The Queen’s Range Rover then headed to another entrance. It seems it was at that moment the castle’s guards learned about the awkward security incident and Her Majesty was asked to return to Nelson’s gate, which was finally opened.

"There should have been a guard opening the gates automatically when the Queen came round the corner. Someone either forgot to open them and there was no gatekeeper”, a witness at the scene told The Sun.