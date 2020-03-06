UK's First COVID-19 Death Was 'In and Out of Hospital' With 'Underlying Conditions'

As of 5 March 2020, 18,083 people have been tested in the UK for COVID-19, of which 17,968 have been given the all clear, with only 115 cases confirmed as positive, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

An older patient with "underlying conditions" has died in Reading, South England, after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), on the evening of 5 March 2020.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus", a statement from Royal Berkshire Hospital said.

The statement said that no further information would be provided at this time, requested that the public respect the privacy of the grieving family members and added that, "all services and appointments at the hospital are running normally".

This evening, @CMO_England confirmed that a patient in England who tested positive for coronavirus (#COVID19) has passed away.



The patient was being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and had underlying health conditions.



For latest information:

▶️ https://t.co/CZh5JdyN2Q pic.twitter.com/Fhg9QySJkB — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 5, 2020

​As the number of globally confirmed cases of COVID-19 inch towards 100,000 the overall confirmed rate of fatality remains under 4%. By comparison the fatality rate of the flu, over the past 10 years, has been calculated to be 0.1% by Dr Christopher Mores, global health professor with George Mason University.

The UK's Chief Medical Adviser Chris Whitty told parliament on 5 March that the current scientific understanding of COVID-19 is that it can't infect a person simply through touching with one's hands onto an infected surface.

The key thing is for people to wash their hands before they touch their eyes, nose and face, Whitty explained.

The illness "looks like a primarily respiratory droplet infection", he said explaining that means infection results when someone, "coughs or sneezes, usually within a couple of meters of someone, and usually for a relatively prolonged contact".

To date, 18,083 people have been tested in the UK for COVID-19, of which 17,968 showed no signs of having the virus, with only 115 cases confirmed as positive, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:



As of 9am 5 March 2020, a total of 18,083 people have been tested:



17,968 negative.

115 positive.



For latest information and today’s regional breakdown visit:

▶️https://t.co/CZh5JdyN2Q pic.twitter.com/QMrVof4XWv — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 5, 2020

​The UK's ministry for health says it will update its COVID-19 related figures on a daily basis at 14:00 UK time.