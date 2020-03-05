Register
07:45 GMT05 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on April 29, 2019 A pedestrian walks past a Huawei product stand at an EE telecommunications shop in central London

    Tory Rebels Call for Gov’t to Set Out Deadline for Huawei Weed-Out From UK

    © AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    316
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107831/56/1078315659_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_0f909c3558c193e74e36a68dcef77ff5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003051078479429-tory-rebels-call-for-govt-to-set-out-deadline-for-huawei-weed-out-from-uk/

    A number of Tories have raised concerns over Boris Johnson’s move a little over a month ago to partially allow Huawei into the UK domestic telecoms market. They pointed out a looming trade deal with the US, which, the rebel group leader claimed may now be in jeopardy.

    Although Whitehall minister Matt Warman’s vow to ultimately kick Huawei out of Britain’s phone networks struck a chord with rebel backbenchers, who had earlier called on Downing Street to rethink the government’s favourable stance on the telecoms giant, his words were deemed to be insufficient.

    “We want to get to a position where we do not have to use a high-risk vendor in the network at all", Warman stated during a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday.

    Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith waded in asking Warman directly whether it now constituted “government policy to drive to 0% involvement by Huawei and other non-secure vendors” –  the rebel backbenchers’ top demand addressed to Boris Johnson.

    Warman, however, dug in his heels, saying:

    “I appreciate that he would like me to set out a timetable and I can’t do that today", the minister noted decisively.

    Although the 30-strong backbencher group argued that the clarification was not enough because Warman didn’t specify the time frame to axe the Chinese company from the market, former minister Owen Paterson admitted Warman “has so nearly got the government to the right position".

    “He’s admitted that Huawei is high-risk. He’s admitted it’s the government intention to get to no high-risk vendors. He’s admitted he listens to our allies. They’re overwhelmingly against this. Australia, France, the United States all said they have taken advice", the ex-minister went on.

    According to rebel sources, after the meeting, Warman reportedly tried to defend the Huawei policy, with the backbenchers saying they would proceed with their campaign when the demand for Johnson to cut Huawei’s participation in Britain’s market is put to a vote in the Commons.

    If the government doesn’t rethink its stance, the Tories warned, a free trade deal with the US, which has warned its allies multiple times against dealing with Huawei on national security grounds, will be at risk:

    “It seems to many that the UK is too concerned about upsetting the Chinese and in continuing to use Huawei we are losing our friends and allies. In the week we launched our hopes for a free trade deal with the USA, our continuing determination to use Huawei now, as President Trump makes clear, puts that trade deal at risk", Duncan Smith wrote for telegraph.co.uk.

    Echoes from Boris Johnson's Huawei Move

    According to the Financial Times, the Tories wrote an open letter to Westminster back in February, urging Boris Johnson to put a damper on what they referred to as “untrusted, high-risk vendors", referencing the latter's move to allow Huawei’s limited (up to 35 percent) involvement in the UK’s 5G network.

    The US government has long accused Huawei, the world's leader in 3G and 4G tech and a top 5G provider for now, of posing a security threat citing alleged “back doors” in its technologies that the Chinese authorities may purportedly cash in on – a claim Beijing that has flatly denied.

    In May, Washington put the Chinese titan on a black list, barring US companies from dealing with Huawei and requiring them to apply for a special license to continue business contacts with the Chinese manufacturer.

    Last week, an unnamed senior official took a dig at Huawei branding it “the Mafia” and alleging it could go as far as blackmail British parliamentarians.

    A Huawei spokesman instantly refuted the comment, dismissing it as “just crazy" and a “PR stunt", noting that likening Huawei to organised crime is “disingenuous".

    Lack of Diversity in 5G Market

    Huawei’s top management and the Chinese authorities have on more than one occasion denied the charges brought forward by the US, which has also been trying to exert pressure on allies not to deal with Huawei citing security risks.

    Downing Street and Britain’s spy agencies for their part believe any risks can be managed, while, the British government says, the lack of diversity in the respective market renders it almost impossible to rule out Huawei's 5G kit.

    Both Huawei and Beijing denied being linked to each other, with the tech company insisting that the equipment it uses is transparent and hides no “back doors” – something which critics have been welcomed to check for themselves.

    Related:

    ‘Google Killer’: Huawei Testing Its Own Search App Amid US Clampdown – Report
    Tories Reportedly Set to Press Johnson to Axe Huawei From UK Market For Sake of US Trade Deal
    Huawei, Sberbank Join Forces on Cloud Services as Int'l Partnerships Grow Despite US-China Trade War
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, UK, Tech, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse