Right-Wing Activist Tommy Robinson Charged With Assaulting Holiday Maker at UK Resort

The founder of the English Defence League was slapped with a nine-month sentence last year for contempt of court, after he filmed and commented on court proceedings involving a gang who were on trial for sexually grooming under-age girls. His appeal became a cause celebre for the alt-right.

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson has been charged with common assault after an incident at a holiday resort just outside London.

Robinson, 37, was staying at Centerparcs, a swimming and outdoor activity centre popular for winter breaks when the incident happened on Sunday, 1 March.

Robinson was arrested and a man was treated for a facial injury.

Truly tragic to see so many otherwise decent people still hoodwinked by the snake oil salesman Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. A repeat criminal offender who has changed his name, been violent repeatedly and now uses his own kids for attention. Sad all round. #TommyRobinson pic.twitter.com/8QTvKBSkpv — Fr Marc Lyden-Smith (@frlydensmith) March 3, 2020

​The former leader of the English Defence League, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested by police after the incident at the holiday chain’s Woburn Forest site, just north of London.

Reports on social media suggested Robinson became angry when he believed his eight-year-old daughter may have been touched inappropriately by a man.

Robinson, who released a video to give his version of events, has been bailed to appear at Luton Magistrates Court on 2 April.