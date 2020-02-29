Boris Johnson and Girlfriend Carrie Symonds Expecting First Child - Reports

Symonds, 31, became the first unmarried partner of a prime minister to ever reside at Number 10.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds have gotten engaged and are expecting a baby together, a spokesman for the couple cited by Sky News has said.

"The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer," the spokesperson said.

Johnson, 55, who is believed to have either five or six children, agreed on a divorce settlement with his estranged second wife Marina Wheeler earlier this month, with the couple separating after over 25 years of marriage in 2018. Johnson and Wheeler have four adult children.

The prime minister has sought to keep his children out of the political limelight. During the election in November, Johnson refused to comment on his offspring, saying they were "not standing at this election."

Ms. Symonds made Number 10 history in July when she became the first unmarried partner of a prime minister to ever live at the prime minister's residence. Symonds worked with Johnson on his London mayoral reelection campaign in 2012. She joined the Conservative party in 2009. She briefly worked as the Conservative Party's communications chief in 2018.