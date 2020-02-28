Register
14:27 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The crossbow used to kill Sana Mohammed, which cost £1,000 and was bought online by her ex-husband

    UK Crossbow Killer Jailed For Life After Jury Reject His Gay Sex Alibi - And Weapons Still For Sale

    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107737/78/1077377867_0:26:1221:712_1200x675_80_0_0_f5c64af24a847ebdac270508b1f19935.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002281078430922-uk-crossbow-killer-jailed-for-life-after-jury-reject-his-gay-sex-alibi---and-weapons-still-for-sale/

    When a pregnant woman in London was killed with a crossbow in November 2018 her local MP was promised by the government they would look into toughening up the laws on owning the lethal medieval weapons. But as a second crossbow killer is sentenced, why has the government not taken action on the weapons?

    A martial arts expert who lured a pensioner outside by tampering with his television signal and then shot him dead with a crossbow has been jailed for life. He will not be eligible for parole until 2051.

    Terence Whall, 39, was convicted earlier this week of murdering Gerry Corrigan, 74, at his home in Anglesey in north Wales.

    ​The incident took place in April 2019, six months after Sana Mohammed, a heavily pregnant woman, died after being shot with a crossbow fired by her ex-husband, Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, at her home in Ilford, east London.

    After Mrs Mohammed’s death her local MP, Wes Streeting, raised the matter in Parliament.

    He said: "Given these weapons, like the crossbow, used to kill my constituent are readily for sale online, can I urge the Prime Minister to urgently and seriously look at expanding the Offensive Weapons Bill so that we can toughen the scope of the laws governing the sale, the possession and the use of these deadly weapons.”
    The crossbow passed through Sana Mohammed's body after her husband fired it at her as she ran up the stairs to escape him
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    The crossbow passed through Sana Mohammed's body

    The then Prime Minister Theresa May said crossbows were "subject to strict controls" but the government would "consider the risk to public safety and whether further measures are needed."

    ​After Mr Corrigan’s death Mrs May told Parliament it was a “very worrying case”.  

    The then Labour MP for Ynys Mon, Albert Owen, again asked Mrs May to review the law surrounding the use of crossbows.

    But no action was taken by the government and in February 2020 crossbows are still available online for sale to customers in the UK.

    Whall’s trial at Mold Crown Court in north Wales heard Mr Corrigan died of his injuries in hospital after a broadhead bolt was fired at him. Broadheads have razor sharp serrated edges and are designed to slay animals as big as bears.

    ​Mr Corrigan had been lured outside around midnight on 19 April 2019 after Whall tampered with his satellite dish, forcing his TV to go off.  

    The trial heard Whall denied he was anywhere near the house on the night of the murder and said he had actually been having sex with another man in a field at the time. But that man gave evidence to the court that they were in fact just friends and he was not with Whall that night.

    ​Crucial evidence against Whall came from telematics from his car, a Land Rover Discovery, which was found burned out on 3 June 2019.

    Although it was gutted by flames detectives were able to interrogate the on-board computer and found it had a record of every journey he had made in it, including several reconaissance trips to the murder scene.

    ​North Wales Police said they still have no idea why Mr Corrigan was killed.

    Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kearney said Mr Corrigan appeared to be “entirely innocent” and was "the victim of a barbaric, medieval-style execution in one of the safest parts of the UK."

    In a statement on their website North Wales Police said: "What is clear is that whilst the exact motive is unknown as outlined by (prosecutor) Peter Rouch QC 'is that someone wanted Gerald Corrigan killed'. This is clearly in the wider context that the victim was a source or potential source of grief to local criminality."

    The Home Office was asked by Sputnik to comment on the laws surrounding crossbows but has not given a response.

    Tags:
    Theresa May, London, Wales, crossbow attack, crossbow
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse