David Beckham Reveals What He Talks About With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been in the spotlight since the beginning of January when they announced their decision to quit the Royal Family and balance their time between the UK, the United States, and Canada. The news shocked the British public and plunged the monarchy into crisis.

Former football star David Beckham revealed what he talks about with his friend Prince Harry. The 44-year-old, who has recently become co-owner of the US football club Inter Miami, was grilled by Entertainment Online about the royal’s decision to move to the United States and Canada. Beckham seemed reluctant to give away details and said he didn’t discuss the issue with the Duke of Sussex.

"I haven't spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that's the most important thing for me. I think he's enjoying being a young father for the first time and that's what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy", the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star told Entertainment Online.

The ex-footballer said he is "proud" to see Prince Harry "growing up as an individual". Beckham, who has been friends with the Duke of Sussex since 2010, when they met at an event organised by the English Football Association, said he didn’t speak with Prince Harry about the decision to move to the United States and Canada, but noted that he was happy to see the royal becoming the person "every father wants to be".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the first time last May when their son Archie was born. At the beginning of this year, the couple plunged the British monarchy into crisis after they announced they no longer wished to be senior members of the Royal Family and wanted to work to become financially independent. Their decision shocked the British public and according to some reports was met with dismay by other members of the family.

Particular focus was on the couple’s decision to become independent and their wish to split time between the United Kingdom and Canada and the United States as it is unclear who will fund their travel and security, which at the moment is paid by British taxpayers.

The couple is now in a transition period and will complete their last official duties before 31 March. According to a statement on the Sussexes' website, Prince Harry will remain sixth in line to the throne of the British monarchy.

The couple will retain HRH titles (His or Her Royal Highness) but they will no longer actively use them. Addressing participants at a tourism conference, which was recently held in the Scottish capital Edinburgh, the royal said: “Just call me Harry”.

