Register
06:23 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Manchester United and England footballer David Beckham poses on the pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England on October 6, 2015 ahead of a charity football match in aid of UNICEF

    David Beckham Reveals What He Talks About With Prince Harry

    © AFP 2019 / PAUL ELLIS
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002281078425460-david-beckham-reveals-what-he-talks-about-with-prince-harry/

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been in the spotlight since the beginning of January when they announced their decision to quit the Royal Family and balance their time between the UK, the United States, and Canada. The news shocked the British public and plunged the monarchy into crisis.

    Former football star David Beckham revealed what he talks about with his friend Prince Harry. The 44-year-old, who has recently become co-owner of the US football club Inter Miami, was grilled by Entertainment Online about the royal’s decision to move to the United States and Canada. Beckham seemed reluctant to give away details and said he didn’t discuss the issue with the Duke of Sussex.

    "I haven't spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that's the most important thing for me. I think he's enjoying being a young father for the first time and that's what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy", the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star told Entertainment Online.

    The ex-footballer said he is "proud" to see Prince Harry "growing up as an individual". Beckham, who has been friends with the Duke of Sussex since 2010, when they met at an event organised by the English Football Association, said he didn’t speak with Prince Harry about the decision to move to the United States and Canada, but noted that he was happy to see the royal becoming the person "every father wants to be".

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the first time last May when their son Archie was born. At the beginning of this year, the couple plunged the British monarchy into crisis after they announced they no longer wished to be senior members of the Royal Family and wanted to work to become financially independent. Their decision shocked the British public and according to some reports was met with dismay by other members of the family.

    Particular focus was on the couple’s decision to become independent and their wish to split time between the United Kingdom and Canada and the United States as it is unclear who will fund their travel and security, which at the moment is paid by British taxpayers.

    The couple is now in a transition period and will complete their last official duties before 31 March. According to a statement on the Sussexes' website, Prince Harry will remain sixth in line to the throne of the British monarchy.
    The couple will retain HRH titles (His or Her Royal Highness) but they will no longer actively use them. Addressing participants at a tourism conference, which was recently held in the Scottish capital Edinburgh, the royal said: “Just call me Harry”.

    Other points in the transition plan include:

    • The couple will still represent and support the Queen, but in a limited capacity.
    • They will no longer receive money from the Sovereign Grant, funded by British taxpayers.
    • They are not allowed to use the word "royal" and Sussex Royal as a brand.
    Tags:
    United Kingdom, Meghan Markle, David Beckham, Prince Harry, UK royal family
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse