Day Three: UK Court Holds Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition - Video

The first part of the hearing on the extradition of Julian Assange to the US is expected to continue this week, while the second one is set for May, where the fate of the WikiLeaks founder will be decided.

Woolwich Crown Court is holding the third day of hearings on the extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

If he is sent to the United States, the publisher could be sentenced up to 175 years prison over the 2010 leak of classified materials pertaining to US military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Assange was arrested in April 2019 for violating bail conditions on another case against him after spending seven years in asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. He has previously stated that he had to jump bail as the UK authorities planned to extradite him to the US.

