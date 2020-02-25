WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Hrafnsson Banned From Assange Hearings With No Explanation

The week-long hearing, which started on 24 February, will determine whether the WikiLeaks' founder will be extradited to the US at Washington's request. The US is seeking to prosecute Assange over allegedly stealing and leaking secret American cables and war logs from Afghanistan and Iraq.

WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson has stated that he was banned from the hearings on Assange's extradition to the US without being given any explanation. The editor-in-chief was the only person barred from visiting the court hearings.

Assange's solicitor, Gareth Piece, intervened in the situation demanding Hrafnsson's return to the public gallery, which he was later granted.

The hearings on Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder, started on 24 February and will determine whether he will be extradited to the US to face Washington's criminal charges against him. The American government accuses Assange of conspiring to hack into the Pentagon's computer system to steal classified data and of later publishing this data on his website. Washington's barrister James Lewis claims that his actions have put US government sources at "grave and imminent risk".

