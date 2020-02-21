O2 Arena Evacuated in London - Reports

An emergency evacuation has taken place at the O2 Arena in London, according to the Daily Express.

According to an eyewitness, an announcement was read out saying: "Due to an emergency it is necessary to evacuate the building."

The reason for the emergency is still unclear, according to local media reports.

The O2 arena is located in south-east London.

Earlier, London Euston station had been evacuated following reports of a stabbing incident.