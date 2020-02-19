Love Island TV Presenter Caroline Flack Hanged Herself, UK Inquest Hears

Caroline Flack, who presented the UK version of Love Island, committed suicide on Saturday. Her family has published an Instagram post that she was advised not to publish before her death.

An inquest heard on Wednesday that TV presenter Caroline Flack committed suicide by hanging herself at her flat in London at the weekend.

Earlier her family released a message the 40-year-old presenter wrote days before she died but was advised not to share on social media for legal reasons.

— Tristan Kirk (@kirkkorner) February 19, 2020

​Flack, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, wrote that "my whole world and future was swept from under my feet" when she was charged and she felt she had lost her career and her home.

She said she "took responsibility for what happened that night" but said it was an accident and was adamant she was not a "domestic abuser."

Flack wrote that "the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment."

© REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON Flowers lie outside British television presenter Caroline Flack's old house in Islington, London, Britain February 16, 2020

In the unpublished Instagram post Flack said: "I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time. But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal."

Warning: The following image is extremely disturbing and may offend sensibilities.

Hi @TheSun @metpoliceuk @DailyMirror @cpsuk I’m just doing some digging on why Caroline Flack would have felt she had no other choice but to kill herself & wondered if any of you could please tell me who took this photo & who gave it to the press? pic.twitter.com/NQgnlxFgCm — Jodie Marsh (@JodieMarsh) February 17, 2020

​Her mother, Chris, told the Eastern Daily Press: "Carrie sent me this message at the end of January but was told not to post it by advisers but she so wanted to have her little voice heard. So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words. Carrie was surrounded by love and friends but this was just too much for her."

Harry Styles has just arrived at the #BRITs in a double-breasted Gucci FW20 suit with a lace bib collar, pearl necklace, and a black ribbon on his lapel intended to pay tribute to his former girlfriend Caroline Flack. pic.twitter.com/1CnofkpAeu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 18, 2020

​Mrs Flack said: "Jody her twin sister was there her whole life for her but this time nothing could take away the hurt of such injustice."

Don’t click the ‘inside #CarolineFlack ‘s flat’ story. Not even to bring it on here to batter it. Do. Not. Click. It. It’s a grotesque violation of her family’s grieving process. The kind of ‘journalism’ that ruins lives. — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) February 17, 2020

​Mrs Flack said she had received a text from her daughter on 14 February after the Crown Prosecution Service wrote to her to say they would be proceeding with the trial.

The tragic death of Caroline Flack shines a torch into the soul of the nation when it comes to how we treat each other on social media. Things must change. #C4Debate pic.twitter.com/6D3MgSrjBD — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 17, 2020

