Heathrow Airport Halts Takeoffs Due to Aircraft Blocking Runway - Reports

According to Daily Express, there have been reports that a flight has been suspended on the orders of Public Health England officials amid fears of possible coronavirus outbreak. That information, however, is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

According to Airlive news portal, "an aircraft is blocking runway 27R at London Heathrow". The Airport stated later, it was operating as normal; however, there has not been official information about the causes of the blockage.

"For a matter of minutes, one of the runways was out of service as an aircraft was towed from the taxiway. Heathrow is now operating as normal", a spokesperson said in a statement.

UPDATE: London Heathrow resuming movements after #BA162 (Airbus A350-1000 G-XWBD) stopped on Rwy 27R with hydraulic fluid spill after landing at 0940UTC from Tel Aviv. Some diversions to Gatwick & Stansted.



Info via passenger at LHR @twiterrs | Photo via @richd777 pic.twitter.com/aIhTZEq9MI — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) February 19, 2020

Several flights have been re-directed to other airports due to the incident.