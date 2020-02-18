Register
18:38 GMT18 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Andrew Wilkie MP and Chris George Christensen MP

    Australian MPs Blast Treatment of Julian Assange as a ‘Threat’ to Democracy

    © Sputnik / Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107834/37/1078343701.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002181078343519-australian-mps-blast-treatment-of-julian-assange-as-a-threat-to-democracy/

    Two Australian MPs have slammed the imprisonment of the prominent Australian journalist in a key visit to the UK amid two crucial hearing in late February in Woolwich, where the Wikileaks founder could face extradition to the US and up to 175 years in prison for publishing leaked information on war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Australian independent MP Andrew Wilkie and National Party’s Chris George Christensen said at a Foreign Press Association meeting on Tuesday that the continued detention and prosecution of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was an “affront” to democracy, as well as freedom of the press and speech.

    The visiting MPs arrived in the UK on Sunday to speak at the conference, where Wikileaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson and Jennifer Robinson, lawyer for Assange’s legal team, gave a presser for attendees.

    Group photo at Assange Press Conference
    Mohamed Elmaazi
    Group photo at Assange Press Conference

    MP Wilkie, a former military officer who resigned from his post as an intelligence analyst over Australia’s role in the invasion of Iraq in 2003, said that there was a “broad range of views” amongst officials about the detained journalist.

    Numerous “allegations, innuendos, stories and disinformation”, had been spread over many years by the media and various officials, he added.

    “Please remember the US extradition is based on a very snap shot in time and on very narrow matters”, Wilkie told the audience.

    The WikiLeaks revelations from 2010 to 2011 disclosed information about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as “circumstances in Guantanamo Bay”, Mr Wilkie said.

    He added: “So if we are to treat Assange fairly and justly, we have to look at the merits or otherwise of the US complaint. It is simply about those matters, when you boil it down to its very essence."

    Wikileaks was simply “releasing information about those matters in the public interest […] as a journalist”, the Independent Australian MP told the press, adding that his detention at Belmarsh prison and potential extradition to the US revealed the “sharp contrast what the injustice is”.

    Adding to comments from Mr Wilkie, Mr Christensen discussed the “two myths” that “need to be busted” regarding Assange, namely that the publisher was “not a journalist”.

    Mr Christensen told the audience: "I think he is. Australians think he is. He’s won an award. But it doesn’t really matter whether he’s a blogger, a journalist, or a publisher. The issue is free speech and the right to publish."

    He added that the belief that Mr Assange was a “hacker” stealing information from the US government was false, as the journalist had been approached by US military private and whistleblower Chelsea Manning to publish the classified information.

    Despite being a fan of US president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, he was a “bigger fan of free speech and a free press” Mr Christensen said.

    Christensen, 41, who was a journalist prior to becoming an MP, said that “fundamentals” for democracy and conservatism such as free speech, freedom of the press, and national sovereignty, were threatened by the detention and prosecution of the Wikileaks founder.

    Mr Christensen called Assange “our boy” and “an Ozzy”, adding that it was wrong to allow the UK government to extradite an Australian citizen to the United States.

    He said: “What’s a foreign court doing trying to extradite him to a foreign nation? What’s a foreign nation dong targeting a foreign journalist like this, telling us that he’s committed a crime, when he hasn’t even been in that country to break that law? It’s ridiculous.

    WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Exclusive: ‘The Greater the Insults to Julian the Stronger I Become’, Assange’s Father Tells Sputnik
    Mr Christensen concluded, stating he “firmly believed” that the Australian government should revise its extradition treaty with Washington, adding that “any country” must protect “freedom of speech and press freedom”.

    The international visit comes as Julian Assange remains at Belmarsh prison while awaiting two crucial extradition hearings on 24 February and 20 April, where he could potentially be extradited to Washington under the 1917 Espionage Act and face up to 175 years in prison for publishing the classified documents in 2010. According to barrister Jennifer Robinson, the trial could last years should the US government or defence launch appeals in the case.

    Related:

    UN Torture Expert Blasts British Government’s Failure to Address Treatment of Julian Assange
    Exclusive: ‘The Greater the Insults to Julian the Stronger I Become’, Assange’s Father Tells Sputnik
    Jeremy Corbyn Asks the Prime Minister If He Agrees Julian Assange's Extradition Must Be Opposed
    Australian MP Announces Visit to Belmarsh Prison Amid Rising Calls for Julian Assange to Be Freed
    Assange Trial in US Would Mean End of 'Investigative Journalism Anywhere in the World' - Activists
    Assange's Treatment Threatens the 'Future of Our Democracies', Says UN Torture Expert
    117 Physicians From 18 Countries Demand Assange's 'Torture' be Ended 'Before It's Too Late'
    Tags:
    Wikileaks, Julian Assange, free speech, Australia, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse