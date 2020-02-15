London's Euston Station Evacuated Amid Unconfirmed Reports of Stabbing Incident

There have been reports of people "running in panic" and armed police at the scene, the Daily Mail reported.

London Euston station has been evacuated following reports of a stabbing incident, media reports say.

London's Euston station has reportedly been evacuated amid reports of a stabbing.

​Eyewitnesses took to social media to describe what they saw at the station.

I’m at London #EustonStation in response to reports of armed police officers evacuating the station. Can confirm the station is open and there’s no police presence bar one vehicle outside the station.



Breaking: stabbing at #Euston Station. Please avoid the area unless you’re the SAS or Phillip Schofield. — Frank Haviland 🇬🇧 (@Frankhaviland) February 15, 2020

Got off the train at London Euston & went down the escalator to the underground. As soon as I reached the gate, security closed it off. One of them told me there’s been a stabbing. I really hope the person who was stabbed will be OK. — Carys Hannah (@caryshannah) February 15, 2020

​A spokesperson for Transport for London (TFL) has confirmed to the Daily Mail that the Euston bus station is closed due to a 'police incident'.

"Buses serving Euston are being diverted or terminate [will] earlier than usual. Please speak to the driver before boarding."

This comes amid the ongoing increase in knife crime in London. According to Home Office statistics released last year, after falling for several years, knife crime in England and Wales has been on the rise since 2015.

#BREAKING#Euston Station #London Is said to have parts of the station closed due to a stabbing...



If you know anything please drop it in the comments box, thank you. pic.twitter.com/Xc373pgdZG — UK Street Crime (@UKStreetCrime1) February 15, 2020

