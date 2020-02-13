Register
09:30 GMT13 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Social media companies

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Considers Softening Restrictions on Social Media Giants – Report

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/16/1078301690.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002131078302368-uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-considers-softening-restrictions-on-social-media-giants--report/

    On Wednesday, the UK government announced that it would hand more power to the country’s media watchdog Ofcom to regulate social media companies, such as Facebook and Twitter, making them accountable for harmful content.

    The Times has cited an unnamed source as saying that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to water down restrictive measures on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Snapchat amid concerns about a backlash from the tech giants.

    “There is a very pro-tech lobby in No 10. They got spooked by some of the coverage around online harms and raised concerns about the reaction of the technology companies”, the source claimed.

    The statement comes after the Cabinet ministers reportedly shelved a decision on whether social media giants “should face fines, criminal prosecution or be blocked from operating in the UK for failing to protect users”.

    This followed UK Digital Secretary Baroness Nicky Morgan saying on Wednesday that the country’s media watchdog Ofcom will have more power in regulating social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Snapchat, and will make them accountable for harmful material.

    “There are many platforms who ideally would not have wanted regulation, but I think that's changing. I think they understand now that actually regulation is coming”, Morgan pointed out.

    Ofcom Will ‘Have the Teeth’ to Regulate Facebook, Twitter, Patel Says

    She was echoed by Home Secretary Priti Patel who vowed in The Daily Telegraph that Ofcom will “have the teeth” to regulate the tech giants.

    She underscored that even the social networks have been given the chance “time and again” to protect users, they failed to do so and in some cases they were “actively” making changes that would create “havens for criminals and predators.”

    Patel underlined she will not tolerate accept a “wild west web” where she said grooming, cyber bullying and trolling continue to thrive.

    Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, Tiktok and Twitter have largely been self-regulating until now and it remains unclear what penalties Ofcom plans to enforce to target violence, terrorism cyber-bullying and child abuse.

    Thus far, Ofcom has only been authorised to keep an eye on British media rather than social media platforms or internet safety.

    Facebook Slammed for Failing to Claim Responsibility for Harmful Content

    Calls in the UK for social media giants to take more responsibility for their content especially intensified after the death of 14-old British teenager Molly Russell, who took her own life after viewing graphic self-harm and suicide material on Facebook-owned Instagram and Pinterest in 2017.

    With Facebook repeatedly criticised for failing to take responsibility for content on its platform, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in November 2019 that his company will keep  publishing “transparency” reports so that “people can see the scale” of the issues related to disinformation, hate speech and graphic violence and “hold us accountable for improving our systems”.

    Related:

    Actress Who Played Sonia Gandhi Checked by Facebook for 'Political Content'
    ‘Supreme Court’: Facebook Unveils Plan for Oversight Board to Moderate Content and Set Precedents
    Pope Francis Calls Upon Google, Facebook to ‘Assume Responsibility’ For Pornographic Content
    Tags:
    media, coverage, companies, measures, instagram, Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Boris Johnson, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse