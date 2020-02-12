Register
11:32 GMT12 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    British pound

    Britain Third-Fastest Growing Economy in G7 Despite Brexit and Gloomy Predictions – Report

    © Photo : Pixabay
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107785/82/1077858225.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002121078294210-britain-third-fastest-growing-economy-in-g7-despite-brexit-and-gloomy-predictions--report/

    With two missed Brexit deadlines and continuing uncertainty surrounding the UK’s departure from the European Union, the British economy has still managed to show a relatively robust performance, as recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals.

    Britain’s GDP grew by 1.4% in 2019, becoming the third-fastest growing economy in the G7 group, which includes the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

    Although the British economy still lagged behind the US and Canada, which grew by 2.2% and 1.5% respectively, Britain outperformed the rest of the group’s members, according to G7 data cited by The Times.

    The figures, published by the ONS on Tuesday, revealed that December alone accounted for national GDP growth of 0.3%, which might be linked to the results of the general election that preceded Britain’s final divorce with the European Union after three years of uncertainty.

    However, commenting on the data, the head of GDP at the ONS, Rob Kent-Smith, pointed out that overall, the British economy was not booming during the last three months of 2019.

    “There was no growth in the last quarter of 2019 as increases in the services and construction sectors were offset by another poor showing from manufacturing, particularly the motor industry”, Kent-Smith said. 

    “The underlying trade deficit widened, as exports of services fell, partially offset by a fall in goods imports”, the analyst explained. According to ONS data, the trade deficit increased from £4 billion ($5.2 billion) to £6.5 billion ($8.4 billion) in the last three months.

    While the output in the manufacturing sector fell by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, which the ONS explained as being due to the planned shutdowns of certain factories producing transport equipment, the construction sector became “the fastest growing component” of GDP, growing by 2.5% during 2019.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Prime Minister's Questions session in Parliament in London, Britain, 5 February 2020
    © REUTERS / JESSICA TAYLOR
    PM Johnson’s Vow to 'Level Up' UK Economy Will Take More Than a Decade to Deliver, Think Tank Claims
    Despite the British economy’s promising performance, the annual GDP growth was still weak in comparison to previous post-financial crisis years.

    Following Britain’s official exit from the European Union on 31 January, the country has now entered an 11-month transition period, during which it is expected to negotiate trade agreements with the remaining 27 EU members. The International Monetary Fund recently predicted that the UK economy would grow by 1.5% in 2021, outperforming the annual growth of the Eurozone as a whole.

    Tags:
    GDP, United States, Canada, G77, United Kingdom, Great Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse