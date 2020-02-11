Watch Toddler Dragged Over Street in UK by Devastating Storm Ciara

Storm Ciara has been raging for days across northern Europe, including the United Kingdom. It has already claimed the lives of at least six people besides bringing heavy floods, felling trees, and disrupting flights and trains.

As Storm Ciara continues its devastating crusade over northern Europe, a terrifying video showing a child being blown down the street has appeared on Twitter.

The video of the incident that took place in Blackpool, a town on the Lancashire coast in northwest England, shows a toddler being dragged by strong winds over the street, unable to stay on his/her feet or at least grab something to resist the storm.

Please take care of your kids I’m Blackpool sea front 60 mph gales pic.twitter.com/KOqZT3SHcw — George Robinson (@GeorgeRobbbo53) February 9, 2020

​The storm, being dubbed "the storm of the century" by UK media, left more than 20,000 homes without power overnight. The roads have been blocked by police, while more than 180 flood warnings remain in place across the country.