Jeremy Corbyn Picks Nose on Camera, Wipes Snot on Beard During House of Commons Debate

The compelling incident occurred as the Labour leader listened to colleague Luke Pollard deliver a speech in the House of Commons about the ongoing flooding crisis facing some parts of the United Kingdom.

The current British Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was recorded on live TV picking his nose and wiping it on his beard during a debate on the UK flooding crisis in the House of Commons on Monday. Corbyn, slated to soon leave his post as leader of the opposition, appeared in the footage to not be bothered by the TV cameras.

Jeremy Corbyn picks his nose in the Commons - some claim its disgusting but we've all done it pic.twitter.com/5xUekKqKoL — Lewis Denison (@lewisUTBdenison) February 10, 2020

"After leading Labour to their worse defeat for 85 years, Corbyn knows he's now the bogeyman of Labour," a Tory source commented, cited by The Sun. A Labour source added: "Jeremy clearly doesn't care any more. He knows his time is up."

Corbyn is hardly the first lawmaker of public official caught on camera picking his nose during House of Commons debates, as, in September 2019, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith was carefully videotaped picking his nose and putting the mucus in his mouth during a Commons debate.

Following the Labour Party’s defeat in the December 2019 general election, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would no longer lead the party. His replacement is expected to be announced on 4 April.