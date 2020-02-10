Firefighters Respond to Emergency Situation at London Market Where Black Smoke is Seen

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters are attending a fire at a multi-storey car park in Peckham, south-east London.
A photograph emerged on social media showing smoke billowing from Peckham Levels Market after reports of an explosion.
Explosion and fire at peckham levels south london. @EveningStandard pic.twitter.com/vdLQRb06Ju— Jon Enoch (@JonEnochPhoto) February 10, 2020
#Update: Just in - Pictures of the explosion and a fire afterwards at "Peckham Levels" on the #London market in the #UK.— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) February 10, 2020
Reason unknown what caused the explosion at this time. pic.twitter.com/D5BYInlnmN
Unfortunately due to a small incident on Cerise Rd, Peckham Levels is closed for the rest of the day. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused. #Closure #Peckham #Announcement pic.twitter.com/Sq6aT3rS5z— Peckhamlevels (@peckhamlevels) February 10, 2020
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
