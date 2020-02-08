Register
17:22 GMT08 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Jamshed Javeed

    British Jihadi Teacher Who Attempted to Go to Syria Freed From Prison on Early Release - Reports

    © Photo : Greater Manchester Police
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/101910/51/1019105172.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002081078262065-british-daesh-teacher-released-early/

    The issue of early releases for those facing terrorism charges has stirred a great deal of controversy in Britain, particularly since Sudesh Amman went on a stabbing rampage in Streatham last week, killing two people, before being shot dead by police.

    A radicalised chemistry teacher who was locked away in prison for planning to join Daesh* in Syria is back on the streets of Britain after serving just two-thirds of his sentence, according to media reports.

    30-year-old Jamshed Javeed was locked behind bars in March 2015 and sentenced to six-to-nine years for both helping his younger brother join Daesh as a suicide bomber and for trying to flee from Manchester to join the terrorist group himself.

    Mr Javeed was prevented from going to Daesh’s so-called ‘Caliphate’ by his parents, who hid his passport and confronted him over his plans after discovering that he intended to go to Syria.

    In an acrimonious argument, that was allegedly recorded by Mr Javeed’s sister on her phone, the concerned parents can be heard accusing the 30 year old of being “brainwashed” and contributing to the death of his own brother by encouraging him to go to Syria.

    “Yeah, it’s my fault, totally my fault - I encouraged him,” Javeed reportedly says in the recording.

    “Mohammed did the right thing,” he adds, referring to his brother’s decision to go to Syria.

    According to reports, Mr Javeed’s father can be heard shouting to his son in the video, “you will find that out in court, what you’ve done wrong. All I have to do is make an allegation. You’re training people to go to Syria, to fight in Syria.”

    Although Mr Javeed was initially given an extended sentence by the courts, last June a parole board reportedly signed on the dotted line to have him released back into the public halfway through his prison term in March 2020. However, it has been confirmed to various UK media outlets that Mr Javeed has already been freed from prison on an early release licence.

    In an effort to prevent other such instances from occurring in the future, the UK government under Boris Johnson is working overtime to push new legislation through parliament that would both lengthen time spent in prison and suspend early releases for those convicted of terrorist offences.

    The new legislation would also mean that offenders would only be let out of prison following approval for public safety by counter-terror experts. In the meantime, UK Justice Secretary, Robert Buckland, announced last Monday, February 3rd, that an emergency bill will be forced through parliament that will cancel pending automatic early releases for some 220 prisoners currently serving terror offences.

    Those up for early release include a 42-year-old shopkeeper from Sunderland in the North of England, Mohammed Zahir Khan, who called for Muslims to chop off the heads of their enemies in a series of crazed Facebook posts.

    “NOTHING wrong with chopping off the heads of your enemies,” Mr Khan is reported to have written in the posts that have since been removed.

    “Welcome to the year of fear. IS [Daesh] will make this year the DEADLIEST EVER. Mr Kuffar [infidel] prepare for REAL WAR,” he is also alleged to have written.

    *Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and other countries.

    Tags:
    caliphate, Daesh, Syria, Jihadists, jihadism, jihadists
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 February
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse