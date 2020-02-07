British Family Doctor Given Life Sentence for 90 Sex Assaults on Women and Girl Patients

A British doctor used the example of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who had a double mastectomy after being told she had an 87 percent chance of getting breast cancer in 2013, to point out the dangers of the disease in order to justify his sexual assaults.

A family doctor has been given three life sentences by a court in London after being convicted of 90 sex assaults on female patients.

Manish Shah, a general practitioner in Romford, east London, assaulted 23 women and a 15-year-old girl and carried out invasive examinations for his own gratification.

The Old Bailey heard he used the instances of actress Angelina Jolie and British reality TV star Jade Goody - who died in 2009 - as examples of the dangers of breast and cervical cancer in order to justify his sexual assaults.

Britain's most perverted doctor gets life https://t.co/tyTcondL2q — CourtNewsUK (@CourtNewsUK) February 7, 2020

​Sentencing him, Judge Anne Molyneux said he was a "master of deception who abused his position of power."

She said: "You made up stories which got into heads and caused panic. Your behaviour was not only sexual but was driven by your desire to control and on occasions humiliate women.”

The trial heard the offences dated between May 2009 and June 2013.

Dr Manish Shah has been handed three life sentences with a minimum of 15 years after being convicted of 90 sexual offences against 24 female patients while he was a GP in east London. — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 7, 2020

​The youngest victim said she was left "anxious, fearful and shaking" at the thought of visiting any doctor and felt like a "sex object."

Shah, who has already been struck off as a doctor, will be eligible for parole in 15 years.