Register
19:53 GMT06 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: Scotland's Finance Secretary Derek Mackay makes a speech during the SNP autumn conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

    Scotland’s Finance Minister's Resignation: A Look at Derek Mackay's Political Career

    © REUTERS / Russell Cheyne
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107824/80/1078248044.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002061078246283-scotlands-finance-ministers-resignation-a-look-at-derek-mackays-political-career/

    Derek Mackay, a politician who was tipped by the Scottish press to be on track as the next leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) and occupied the second most powerful position in the Scottish government, has seen an abrupt end to his career after his private messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy emerged.

    Sputnik is taking a look at the career path of Derek Mackay, a long-time political representative for the town of Renfrew, east of Glasgow, who seemed to be well-liked by colleagues and activists and whose departure on Thursday marked a scandalous end to an otherwise promising political career.

    A Rising Star

    Mackay, whose upbringing was marked by violence, domestic abuse and alcohol, grew up in a council estate in Renfrew in the 1970's and 80s. When devolution came to Scotland in 1999, Mackay dropped out of university at the age of 21 and instead ran for political office. He became the youngest ever male local councillor at that time and ended up leading Renfrewshire Council in 2007.

    As a young pro-independence activist in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Mackay was known to criticise former First Minister Alexander Salmond for his “gradualist” approach towards Scottish statehood. The dominant view in the SNP at the time, as represented by Salmond and his successor Nicola Sturgeon, was that the best approach to secure independence from London was via a gradual devolution of powers from Westminster, followed by a referendum at a later date.

    In 2000 a split in the SNP emerged over whether a referendum should be called before pushing for independence. Mackay was solidly behind pro-independence politicians like Jim Mitchell who argued for scrapping the referendum policy altogether and pushing directly for statehood.

    Yet in December 2011, less than 10 months after becoming a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP), he found himself appointed Minister for Local Government and Planning in Salmond's government. He then took on the job of Minister for Transport in December 2014, where he successfully survived accusations that cuts under his watch led to the structural failings of the Fourth Road Bridge. He ultimately became Minister for Finance and Constitution under First Minister Sturgeon in 2016.

    Scotland's Second Most Powerful Politician

    As Minister for Finance, Economy and Fair Work, Mackay was the second most powerful cabinet member, as he had authority over how the country's £30 - 34 billion annual budget was to be allocated. His portfolio expanded in 2018 to include “the Economy” and “Fair work”, the former at his suggestion to the First Minister.

    As an example of his responsibilities, Mackay led the nationalisation of the Ferguson Marine Shipyard after it was at risk of collapse in 2019, and he oversaw the government's trade and investment strategy, which includes the objective of helping to boost the value of exports from Scotland to 25% of its GDP by 2029. The Finance Minister’s Economic Action Plan, published in January 2020, set out his vision for transitioning to a carbon neutral economy, growing exports and ensuring a Scottish National Investment Bank is established by the end of the year.

    His department was also responsible for financing the 50,000 new affordable housing units which are due to be completed in Scotland by 2021; though controversy arose after it was revealed that housing lobbyists were pushing Mackay to maintain Help to Buy subsidies which have been criticised for inflating housing prices.

    His style of speaking often excited the grass-roots while simultaneously provoking ire from London. He was recently derided by the Tories for characterising those in Westminster as his “imperial masters”.

    16-Year-Old Boy Was "Grossed Out" After Finance Minister Called Him "Cute"

    But his career in politics and his potential to succeed Sturgeon as leader of the SNP came to a humiliating end on Thursday morning, after The Scottish Sun published what they allege are 250 social media messages between the ex-Finance Minister and a 16-year-old student. 

    Mackay was due to present his 2020 - 2021 budget for Scotland the same day of his resignation, but Kate Forbes, Minister for Public Finance and Digital Economy, presented the budget at 14:50 instead.

    The boy and his mother agreed to reveal the messages sent via Facebook and Instagram after deciding that the six-month long conversations became inappropriate, according to The Sun. After Mackay told the boy he was gay, the boy responded, “As long as your not trying anything with me I don’t mind u being gay”.

    The Finance Minister then asked the boy if their chats were “between us ?”. When the boy responded affirmatively, Mackay wrote back, “Cool, to be honest I think you are really cute”.

    “Nicola Sturgeon should remove him from his position. I don't know if he should lose his job but he should be dealt with very seriously.", the boy's mother was quoted as saying.

    Mackay: "I Am Truly Sorry"

    Mackay, who separated from his wife of 12 years after coming out as gay in 2013, said in a statement that he took “full responsibility” for what he did and apologised “unreservedly” to the boy and his family. Sturgeon noted that Mackay had “made a significant contribution to government, however he recognises that his behaviour has failed to meet the standards required”.

    He has already been removed from the Scottish government's website, which typically lists all the positions of the Scottish cabinet, though who will replace him as Minister for Finance has yet to be announced.

    A media spokesperson confirmed that they had nothing to add to the First Minister's statement.

    Related:

    Scotland's Finance Secretary Quits Amid Claims He Messaged 16 Year Old Boy on Social Media - Reports
    Tags:
    finance minister, Scotland, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 35: Memorable Moments of Football Star's Career
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse