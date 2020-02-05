The Duke of York was previously accused of failing to make good on his earlier pledge “to help any appropriate law enforcement agency” with the Jeffrey Epstein “sex trafficking” probe as US prosecutors continue their investigation into the late tycoon’s dealings.

Prince Andrew has been facing heightened pressure to speak to the FBI after lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein's alleged “sex trafficking” victims announced they were joining forces with the family of Harry Dunn, a British teen killed by the wife of a US diplomat in a collision near RAF Croughton in August 2019.

Lisa Bloom, the lawyer for five of the late financier’s supposed victim and one alleged witness in the Prince Andrew investigations announced the news, tweeting:

"As attorney for six women in Epstein/ Prince Andrew matters, I am joining forces with the family of UK teen Harry Dunn to say: no one is above the law."

As attorney for six women in Epstein/ Prince Andrew matters, I am joining forces with the family of UK teen Harry Dunn to say: no one is above the law.

​Bloom added that both campaigns were joining forces to “express solidarity and to announce next steps," adding:

"If we want cooperation, we must cooperate in their investigations too".

The family of Harry Dunn also supported Bloom's calls and emphasised that reciprocity was at the core of extradition.

High Profile Case

Earlier, the wife of a US diplomat, Anne Sacoolas, charged in the death of the British teenager Harry Dunn, admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road, but claimed immunity and fled to the United States.

The US government denied a British extradition request pertaining to Sacoolas, who has been formally charged with “causing death by dangerous driving,” in a case that witnessed interventions by President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

‘Zero Cooperation’

Prince Andrew has recently been accused of stonewalling an FBI probe into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The FBI announced at a press conference on 27 January that "zero cooperation" had been provided after numerous attempts to contact the Duke of York’s attorneys to request an interview, despite the royal previously vowing he was "willing to help if required".

59-year-old Prince Andrew has been facing months of scrutiny over his friendship with paedophile Epstein, while denying allegations he had intimate relations with one of the late financier’s alleged sex trafficking victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, when she was 17-years-old.

The Duke of York also repeatedly denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court where sexual assault claimants invited by a judge addressed a hearing following Epstein's jailhouse death in New York

In November, shortly after Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 35, threw the royal into the spotlight by claiming she had been forced to have sex with him when she was still underage, the duke sought to dispel the accusations in a BBC interview.

Days after the broadcast, the Duke of York stepped down from his formal public duties.

The FBI and federal prosecutors in Manhattan have been seeking justice for dozens of supposed Epstein’s victims as they probe into his purported accomplices.

There has been no official comment from Buckingham Palace.

A source close to the prince was quoted by The Sun as saying:

"This issue is being dealt with by The Duke of York's legal team."

Convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, 66, had been under investigation for nearly two decades at the time of his death in custody earlier this year.

Epstein, whose death was officially ruled a suicide, had earlier pleaded not guilty to all charges.