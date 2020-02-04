People Evacuated in Central London as 500-Kilo WWII Bomb Unearthed on Building Site

Several streets in London’s central Soho neighbourhood have been shut down twice since Monday after an unexploded halftone World War II bomb and its parts were discovered during work on a building site.
People from the busy area, famous for its bars, clubs, and theatres, were first evacuated on Monday as a Royal Engineers bomb disposal unit was called to remove the dangerous find. Police put a cordon up, blocking Soho’s busiest streets, namely Oxford Street and Charing Cross Road.
Soho is be evacuated apparently a ww2 bomb not exploded was found @EveningStandard @itvnews @BBCNews @999London pic.twitter.com/ufCnIkIxNp— Billy Whiteford (@BillyWhiteford) February 3, 2020
As the Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said, the Army explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team, called on sight, confirmed that “the bomb was safe to remove overnight to a location where it will be detonated." However, today more street closures occurred as one more part of WW2 ordnance was discovered.
UPDATE - Officers will need to evacuate those on Dean St, Richmond Mews, Meard St & St Annes Court.— Soho Police (@MPSSoho) February 4, 2020
We apologise for the inconvenience & understand the disruption caused however these closures will likely be in place until the end of this incident. #Soho
