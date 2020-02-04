Princess Beatrice Furious Over Another Delay of Her Wedding Due to Prince Andrew Scandal - Report

The Duke of York has recently been accused of stonewalling the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Top American prosecutor Geoffrey Berman said Prince Andrew, who is himself accused of having had sex with one of Epstein’s alleged sex slaves, has provided “zero cooperation” with US law enforcement.

Princess Beatrice is believed to be furious over yet another postponement of her wedding with property developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi due to the sex scandal that her father, Prince Andrew, is involved in, British media reported. Controversy over the duke’s relations with American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged last July with sex trafficking of minors, prevented Princess Beatrice from agreeing on a date for her nuptials with Mr Mozzi.

Then, the young royal's plans were hampered by Brexit negotiations, the general election, Christmas, and New Year. The wedding was delayed yet again after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked a royal crisis by announcing that their intent to step down from their senior roles in the royal family and balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The most recent delay occurred due to a change of the wedding venue. The couple wanted to tie the knot at the Guards’ Chapel at St James Park. Only members of the military and their direct descendants can marry at the Guard’s Chapel, which makes Princess Beatrice a perfect candidate. But after her father Prince Andrew suspended his ties with military organisations following the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal, the venue had to be changed.

It is believed that the couple will marry on 29 May with a reception at Buckingham Palace, but the venue for the ceremony has not been confirmed.

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly asked members of the family to come together and put on a united front in light of the crises that have shaken the British monarchy, The Sun reported, citing an anonymous source. "The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again. Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation", the source told the newspaper.

The couple will reportedly ask guests to donate to charitable organisations instead of gifts.