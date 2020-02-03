Simonyan Notes UK Citizens Had to Watch Johnson's Live Brexit Day Speech on RT, Not on BBC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Monday that UK residents had to watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit Day televised address on Russia's RT channel and not on the BBC, which refused to broadcast the address live.

The Russian Editor-in-Chief quoted The Telegraph newspaper's Letters to the Editor, published on Monday, some of which featured viewers' complaints about the BBC not holding a live broadcast of Johnson's public statement.

One said that after flipping through channels on Friday evening in search of the address, he eventually found it on RT. Among other complaining readers, a retired BBC journalist said that he felt ashamed of his former employer.

"There are the British complaining to the British newspaper, The Telegraph, that their British BBC does not broadcast the address of their own British prime minister. Q.E.D. [quod erat demonstradum, i.e. what was to be shown]", Simonyan wrote on her Telegram.

On 31 January at 23:00 GMT, the United Kingdom left the European Union after 47 years together, including 3.5 years post-referendum. The UK has now entered a transition period in which it has 11 months to agree on the details of its future relationship with the bloc.