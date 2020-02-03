Brexit: Boris Johnson Claims UK Isn't Undermining EU Standards Amid Looming Trade Talks

Following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, London is now tasked with negotiating trade deals with foreign countries, including with the EU itself, during the transition period.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed in a speech that London will not "undermine EU standards" and will not engage in dumping, "whether commercial or social or environmental", while negotiating new post-Brexit trade deals. While Johnson assured that the UK is not intending to enforce its own views on the EU about how free trade should look, he was still critical of certain economic policies of some European states.

"Look at state aid, France spends twice as much on state aid as the UK, Germany three times as much. Who is using subsidies to undercut? Not the UK", he said.

The prime minister added that London is not planning on following EU regulations under a future free trade agreement, but promised to still uphold "the highest standards" in terms of competition policy, subsidies, social protection, and the environment. He instead suggested coming up with a "smooth and unintrusive" method of resolving trade differences outside of the European Court of Justice.

© REUTERS / Henry Nicholls People wave flags as they celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day in London, Britain, January 31, 2020

The British prime minister went on to say that he will be negotiating on behalf of the "UK family", including Gibraltar, in the trade talks. He further stated that negotiating a new trade deal with Australia is among London's top four priorities right now.

Johnson also defended the free trade approach to economic relations between countries, arguing that it has recently come under intense attacks from protectionists. He namely slammed Brussels, Beijing, and Washington for aggressively imposing tariffs on the goods of other states, insisting that the proliferation of non-tariff barriers is "letting the air out of the tyres of the world economy".

"It has been free trade that has done more than any other single economic idea to raise billions out of poverty, and incredibly fast. I am here to warn you today that this beneficial magic is fading. Free trade is being choked […] I'm afraid it is the politicians who are failing to lead, the mercantilists are everywhere, the protectionists are gaining ground", the prime minister stated.

