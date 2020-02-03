Register
12:02 GMT03 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Conservative lawmaker Dominic Raab

    UK Foreign Sec Raab Hits Back at Irish PM Varadkar for Calling Britain ‘Small Country’

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    302
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107821/26/1078212628.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002031078214200-uk-foreign-sec-raab-hits-back-at-irish-pm-varadkar-for-calling-britain-small-country/

    Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar earlier claimed that the UK hasn’t “yet come to terms” with it now being a “small country” since its divorce from the European Union, a remark that was repeated in a recent interview. Unsurprisingly, his comments have caused some outrage among British politicians.

    UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has responded to Irish PM Leo Varadkar’s earlier claims that Britain was now “a small country” following its exit from the European bloc, by warning the Irish politician to refrain from meddling in British politics as the latter is currently going through a “very competitive” election scheduled for next week.

    “I think Leo Varadkar is in the midst of, shall I say, very competitive election in Ireland and I’m not going to interfere in Irish politics and I’d probably suggest he wants to refrain from doing the same”, Raab told Sky News when asked to comment on Varadkar’s remarks.

    “Small” and “Petty” Britain

    Last week, the Irish PM suggested that the UK should fully embrace the fact that it was now in a worse position than the remaining 27 members of the EU following Brexit.

    “I don't think the UK has yet come to terms with the fact it's now a small country”, the Taoiseach said during an interview with the BBC last week.

    This stance was reiterated during Varadkar’s Sunday video appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme, where the Irish PM said that he did not regret his statements.

    More staggering, however, was his new round of harsh remarks for his neighbour during the show, as Varadkar roasted the UK Foreign Secretary’s telegram to British embassies worldwide, calling upon the nation’s representatives to now “sit separately” from European states during international summits and events.

    “I think it just comes across as being a little bit petty”, Varadkar told the BBC host.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville/File Photo
    FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar arrives at the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019.

    “It’s kind of when you’re in primary school or in, in secondary school that you get worried about who you sit beside in class”, the Irish PM said, while arguing that in most international forums countries tend to sit in alphabetical order or according to pre-set protocol arrangements anyway.

    “So I don’t really know what that’s about, but it seems a bit silly. Surely everyone should be trying to work with everyone”, he continued.

    Dominic Raab has not directly responded to this comment yet.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2020
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Got Brexit Done: So What’s Next for Boris Johnson After Finally Leading UK Out of EU? 
    UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s telegram to British embassies reportedly urged the country’s envoys not to “seek residual influence” with European states at international events but rather to project the image of a “confident independent country”.

    The developments follow Britain’s official departure from the European Union on 31 January, with the UK being the first country to ever do so. Britain now enters an 11-month transition period throughout which it will negotiate separate trade agreements with the remaining 27 EU member states, as well as other countries, including the United States.

    Tags:
    European Union, Ireland, United Kingdom, Leo Varadkar, Dominic Raab
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vivid Colours of Russia's Arctic Night: Mother Nature Displays Magnificent Northern Lights
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse