Watch Scene of Incident After Police Shoot Man Dead in 'Terrorist-Related' Attack

Earlier in the day, British police reported a stabbing incident in Streatham, south London, adding that they had shot the alleged perpetrator, who was later pronounced dead.

An alleged video from the scene of an incident where law enforcement shot a man dead who had reportedly managed to stab several people has emerged online.

While the police have assessed the incident as a terrorist-related attack, there's still no information on the number of possible casualties.

The last such incident in London to be considered by the authorities as a terrorist attack occurred in November. At the time, police shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who had stabbed two people to death and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders.

