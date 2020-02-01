UK Politicians' Collages Made Using Porn Will Be Featured at 'Brexhibition' in London - Photos

According to the organiser of the event, she wants to "start a conversation" on Brexit issues by using bizarre naughty portraits depicting ex-PMs David Cameron and Theresa May, as well as many other politicians.

An art gallery in London is set to open a "Brexhibition", creating collages using porn magazines and photos of British politicians. Jeyda Heselton, who is organising the project, noted that she had spent "a lot of time cutting out porn over the last few weeks" in order to satirise the whole Brexit process.

The event will be held at the Hoxton 253 Art Project Space and will also include panel debates featuring illustrators and political cartoonists on the Brexit controversy after the UK officially left the EU earlier this week.

"We now know that Brexit is definitely happening and we do not want to rehash whether that was the right or wrong decision, but instead find ways that we can move forward as a society and create positive next steps, whether that's through art or otherwise", Heselton stated.

Brexhibition: Politicians Made Entirely Out of Porn in Shoreditch https://t.co/BJKhsgFW3b — Made in Shoreditch (@MadeiShoreditch) January 31, 2020

"We forget that something light-hearted can actually help us to heal and move on. Laughing and taking that anger out on something is actually the best way of dealing with it in my opinion", the artist, who voted to remain in the bloc, said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson managed to lead the country out of the bloc on 31 January - some 3.5 years after the referendum, thereby avoiding another Brexit delay. Now, the UK will be undergoing a transition period until the end of the year in order to negotiate EU trade deals and settle security issues.