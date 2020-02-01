Sailing Solo: Port of Dover Faces First Day After UK Leaves European Union - Video

London and Brussels signed the Brexit agreement last week, almost 3.5 years after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union during a historic referendum.

The port of Dover, located just 34 kilometres from mainland Europe, which is usually the first stop on the way from the continent, is depicted on the first morning after the UK's departure from the bloc.

London now has to settle new trade deals during the transition period, which is due to last until 31 December 2020.

