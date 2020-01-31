Brexit Celebrations Engulf London as UK Leaves European Union - Video

Britain is leaving the European Union, triggering an 11-month transition period in which the two entities will try to negotiate an amicable trade deal. Brexit supporters have gathered at Parliament Square in London on Friday to mark the historic event.

The historic event follows 3.5 years of negotiations, led mostly by then-UK Prime Minister Theresa May. On 17 October, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations. The new draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop that was the main source of concern for opponents of the previous agreement.

Britain sails off from the European continent at 23:00 GMT on 31 January 2020 – almost exactly 47 years after the UK, Ireland and Denmark became EU members on 1 January 1973.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage joined the anti-European campaign group Leave Means Leave on Friday to deliver an address for pro-Brexit campaigners. An anti-Brexit rally is also expected to take place in London.

