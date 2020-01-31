Rallies and Vigils to Commemorate Brexit and Demand a Second Referendum in Scotland

63% of Scots voted to remain part of the EU and Britain's impending departure from the economic block is now being used as by pro-independence campaigners as a justification to call a second referendum in 2020.

Rallies and vigils are being held across Scotland to mark Britain's exit from the EU as well as to renew calls for Scottish independence. In Aberdeen approximately 50 pro-EU demonstrators gathered outside of Marischal College holding banners which read "Leave a Light on For Scotland" and "Scotland's Right to Choose".

A group of around 50 pro-EU demonstrators have gathered outside Marischal College in #Aberdeen ahead of the UK’s formal departure from the European Union later tonight. @BBCNorthEast #BrexitDay #Brexit pic.twitter.com/qypaIEv0w4 — Ben Philip (@BenPhilip_) January 31, 2020

​Joanna Cherry and Tommy Sheppard, both Scottish National Party MPs, are among those due to speak at a rally in Edinburgh at 5pm GMT. Meanwhile cities including Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee and Stirling are expected to see candlelit vigils and farewell marchs with EU flags to commemorate Brexit, according to the BBC.

A lot of sadness felt by a majority of people we spoke to today at Pensioners for Independence Ayrshire street stall in Irvine as Scotland is dragged out of EU by Boris Johnson@CaldwellGeoff @MariaInTroon#leavealighton pic.twitter.com/hY8RTmvYk7 — Ruby Turner (@rubyrubyrubyrt1) January 31, 2020

​Pro-Independence campaigners have used the result of the UK-wide EU referendum to push for a second Scottish independence vote. Although 51.9% of Brits voted to leave the EU, 63% of Scots voted to remain.

Today it’s worth remembering that Scotland is a European nation which voted to remain in the EU. Now a majority want Scottish independence. We will return. #leavealighton #Brexit #scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/VqhRCMEQXK — Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) January 31, 2020

It’s a tough day for many but try to see the upside - the UK may be leaving the EU but Scotland is taking a huge step towards independence.#HappyBrexitDay #Scotland pic.twitter.com/xlQzck1euG — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) January 31, 2020

​Long-time pro-independence campaigner Tommy Sheridan released a video on Twitter arguing that the fact that the SNP have won four general elections since the last referendum means there is now a "mandate" for a second independence referendum to be held this year.

Scotland's Parliament has once again voted to hold #IndyRef2 in recognition of it's sovereignty to govern in Scotland. The #IndyRef2 mandate is real, democratic and been confirmed five times over. It is time to use it #GoForItNicola #UseTheMandate #NameTheDate pic.twitter.com/SQcq5PKSET — Tommy Sheridan (@citizentommy) January 29, 2020

​Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told a gathering of SNP activists in Edinburgh on 31 January that she will do everything she can to ensure a second referendum is held in 2020. “Brexit has put Scotland on the wrong road”, she said adding that the,"further down that road we go, the longer it will take and the harder it will be to get back on the right one".